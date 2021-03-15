Aiken hospital suspends visitation after early-morning flooding

Aiken's hospital has suspended visitation after an early-morning incident.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers experienced a water pressure test valve fitting failure on the 6th floor early Monday morning, causing flooding down the hospital's main stairwell.
Visitation for today has been suspended. Those with a family member currently in the hospital can reach the patient by calling 803-641-5000.
Only seven occupied patient rooms were impacted and these patients have been moved to unaffected rooms. The hospital will continue to be fully operational in all inpatient care areas.
Outpatient procedures scheduled for today have been canceled. Patients scheduled for these outpatient procedures are being contacted. This includes surgery, endoscopy, colonoscopy and catheterization lab procedures. Laboratory and diagnostic radiology appointments will still be available.
Repairs are underway, and water cleanup and restoration is in process.
Aiken Regional will communicate updates as they become available.
