Aiken hospital lessens visitation restrictions as COVID-19 cases decrease

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is loosening restrictions for visitation starting next week.

The hospital's visitation hours will be updated to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday. The changes were announced Thursday, and are due to a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in Aiken County.

In the emergency department, one visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room or bay assigned to the patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient during visiting hours.

Inpatient areas are permitted two visitors per day during visiting hours. In the labor and delivery/postpartum area, new mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor; visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one overnight visitor and a total of two visitors during visiting hours.

In the intensive care unit and progressive care unit, one visitor is permitted per day during visiting hours.

A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors and a clergyman; exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

For outpatient testing/surgery, one visitor may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.

Visitors are not permitted in the behavioral health area.

Additionally, all patients, visitors, medical staff and associates will continue to be screened prior to entry, have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear a mask. All individuals must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while in the facility; neck huggers/gaiters and bandanas are not approved coverings.

Visitors are requested to wash hands, use hand-sanitizer and practice social distancing for the safety and wellbeing of others.

Visitors must be at least 18 years of age. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are pending COVID-19 test results, will not be permitted visitors.