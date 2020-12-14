Aiken hospital awarded 'A' safety grade for fifth straight time

Aiken Regional Medical Centers was awarded an 'A' in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Monday, a national distinction recognizing Aiken Regional’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

This is the fifth straight time the hospital has been awarded the top grade.

“I am incredibly honored that our team earned this distinction for a fifth time in a row," said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at ARMC, in a news release. "It is a true testament to our team’s continued commitment to patient safety, particularly as new safety protocols have been implemented throughout this year’s COVID-19 pandemic."

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The group uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in a statement. “This 'A' is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Aiken Regional."

To see full information about Aiken Regional's grade or to see grades for other hospitals, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.