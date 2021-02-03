You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken doctor completes 500th procedure to treat reflux disease

Sampson 500th TIF
Buy Now

Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, of Aiken Regional Medical Centers, received a plaque for completing his 500th transoral incisionless fundoplication, or TIF, procedure. Pictured, from left, are Aiken Regional CEO Jim O'Loughlin, Sampson, and Allen Hansard, senior development manager at EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

 Photo courtesy of Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, a general surgeon at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, recently completed his 500th transoral incisionless fundoplication, or TIF, procedure.

This procedure is a minimally invasive treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD. It is performed from inside the patient's stomach without incisions.

Sampson ranks fifth in the world in number of TIF procedures performed and received a plaque for the milestone.

"Volume is a testament to the success of what he’s had with this procedure and patient results,” said Allen Hansard, senior development manager at EndoGastric Solutions Inc. “GERD is such a prevalent disease. And here in Aiken, South Carolina, we have one of the most accomplished TIF physicians in the world.”

Sampson said, “Here in the world of reflux, we’re taking it one case at a time."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News