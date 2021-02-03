Aiken doctor completes 500th procedure to treat reflux disease

Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, a general surgeon at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, recently completed his 500th transoral incisionless fundoplication, or TIF, procedure.
This procedure is a minimally invasive treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD. It is performed from inside the patient's stomach without incisions.
Sampson ranks fifth in the world in number of TIF procedures performed and received a plaque for the milestone.
"Volume is a testament to the success of what he’s had with this procedure and patient results,” said Allen Hansard, senior development manager at EndoGastric Solutions Inc. “GERD is such a prevalent disease. And here in Aiken, South Carolina, we have one of the most accomplished TIF physicians in the world.”
Sampson said, “Here in the world of reflux, we’re taking it one case at a time."