Aiken County's frontline health care workers talk about pandemic experiences

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to work from home, health care workers don't have that option.
Many employees at Aiken Regional Medical Centers have been working daily on the frontline of the pandemic response since it began. While there have been changes in protocols, these employees have stepped up to the plate to help fight against COVID-19.
Brady Lucas, a registered nurse at ARMC, said it's hard for him to imagine the old way of doing things.
“I can’t even remember not wearing a mask at work," Lucas said. "I can’t remember just little things, like being able to walk freely into a patient’s room and not having to think twice about it or walking into the hospital without getting my temperature checked. It’s all normal now."
"At first, it was a little scary; but now, as it’s progressed, we’re pretty used to it," said Hattie Thomas, a supervisor at ARMC. "It’s like a normal everyday for us."
As one might expect, the hospital also has gotten a lot busier and a lot more hectic over the last several months as workers tried to keep patients safe, as well as themselves and the rest of the staff.
Allyson Langley, an intensive care unit nurse at ARMC, said it can be overwhelming at times.
"So, a normal 12-hour shift which would sometimes be stressful in the ICU, is definitely magnified," Langley said. "You have to do some mental gymnastics to make sure that you’re following all the proper protocols and helping keep each other safe."
Langley said patients are assessed three times a day in the ICU, as well as any additional times that are needed. She said they place patients in the prone position in the unit.
"If they’re in respiratory decline because of the virus and on a ventilator, we have to lay them on their stomach," said Langley, describing the prone process. "They stay that way for 16 hours, and then we have to roll them back."
During the onset of the pandemic, Langley said one side of the ICU was walled off to keep the COVID-19-positive patients on one side.
Keith Glover, director of security and communications at ARMC, had a different perspective as he deals with people when they come into the hospital. Glover said these people often have anxiety setting in when they enter, and they're not always sure what's going on.
"We deal with the frustration of the people having to adjust to masks, something they’ve never had to do before," said Glover.
Glover did note that it was easier to get people to comply once they realized it was something that had to be done for safety.
"Being on the frontline, you see a lot of people going through a lot," said Glover. "You see them during their highs and during their lows. You just have to figure out a place that you can meet them at, whatever level they’re at. You have to give them some comfort, and that's what we try to do."
Dr. Anh Le, interim chief hospitalist/medical director at ARMC, said she's been pleased with the hospital's speed in adapting to the challenges presented by the pandemic.
"Aiken has always been the first one to not allow visitors or restricting visitors hours and to have temperatures taken for anyone to enter the building," said Le. "We were ahead of the game for the most part, based on what I’ve seen, to ensure safety for everybody."
These changes have also impacted non-medical workers at ARMC, like volunteers Barbara Coleman and Jeannie Hart. Coleman, who manages the hospital's gift shop, said the shop closed for about three months starting in March. When it reopened, Coleman said many of the employees were happy because they come to the shop for a quick snack or to chitchat for a few minutes.
Coleman also said the gift shop has put together little gift packages for people to get for their loved ones who are hospitalized since visitation wasn't allowed early on and is still limited. She said this process allowed patients to know they weren't forgotten.
Hart said she was a volunteer in dismissal, meaning she would pick up patients and take them out for discharge. However, she hasn't done this since March, as the gift shop workers are the only volunteers currently allowed in the hospital. So, she's been working at the shop recently.
"I’m so thankful to be here because I miss the interactions with the patients and the volunteers and the staff," said Hart.
Hart said she knows many of her volunteer friends feel the same way, and they've tried to get together a time or two to keep that friendship going.
“I’m looking forward to next year, and I hope we’ll all be back," said Hart.
In terms of safety, these workers know there is always a chance they could become infected with COVID-19 since they're working with patients. However, many of them expressed confidence because of the protocols and having more knowledge about the virus.
"I know the chances are there, but we do have all the personal equipment we need to make sure that we remain safe," said Quatisha Knight, a registered nurse at ARMC.
"With some of the patients with coronavirus at the beginning, we really didn’t know much about it and so things would change on a dime," said Lucas. "The worry is less now that we know more about it, but it’s still there because things can change so quick with these people."
Langley said she probably feels her safest at work because of all of the equipment the hospital has and the training the employees have gone through. Her biggest worry is that she would inadvertently infect one of her three children at home.
"But, I’m also confident in my skill so I know that I do a good job here at work and (we) take all the steps to protect ourselves," said Langley.
While a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon, it won't be available for all residents from the onset because of limited doses. COVID-19 case numbers have been spiking recently across South Carolina, along with the positivity rate.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends people should still do everything they can to help prevent the spread of the virus to keep themselves safe.
"I hope everyone remains safe and wears their masks and washes their hands," said Knight.