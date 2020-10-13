Aiken Chapter of The Links hosts first Aiken breast cancer awareness walk, with virtual aspects

Despite the difficulties posed by social distancing, women with the Aiken Chapter of The Links, Inc. recently hosted their very own breast cancer awareness walk in Aiken County .
The Links, Inc. is a decades-old intercity nonprofit comprised of thousands of African American women from all over the country. The Aiken Chapter of The Links, under the direction of its president, Rosemary English, decided to host a local walk for breast cancer awareness – and they had to get creative to pull it off.
"There’s never been a breast cancer awareness walk here," said Virginia Rigsby, co-chair or the Links Health and Human Services Committee. "Individuals will go to surrounding counties in order to participate. This past year, Rosemary gave the direction to the health and human services committee. She said it would be wonderful if we could do this for the men and women of Aiken County."
Rigsby said the Aiken chapter was already planning its walk when the coronavirus pandemic reached South Carolina in March.
"On Oct. 3, we switched gears and ended up doing a virtual walk for 2020," Rigsby said. "We had the individuals commit to walking. Our commitment was, for every mile walked, we would contribute a dollar to the cancer foundation, up to 500 dollars. So that was a successful event."
Mary Harden, another co-chair of the Health and Human Services Committee of Links, said the chapter broke up into groups in order to walk. Some visited Generations Park for the first time in order to participate.
"With having a virtual walk, even though we were not able to be collectively together, we were able to get people involved as far as Detroit, Washington D.C., and other small towns, because we did invite friends and relatives on that day," Harden said. "We turned something small into something bigger."
According to English, the chapter's president, breast cancer awareness is personal to the women of Links.
"We have a few of the ladies who were members of the Aiken Chapter of Links have died as a result of breast cancer," English said. "So it’s very, very special to us. And in addition to our local walk, we participated in the national walk for Links, and that actually was done in September."
Harden said she is also "very passionate" about breast cancer awareness because two of her sisters and one of her brothers has been diagnosed with the disease.
"It's touched my family greatly," Harden said.
The Aiken Chapter of Links regularly encourages mammograms, raises awareness and encourages friends and family to do self-exams each month to help battle breast cancer. They usually have guest speakers or hand out literature to raise awareness at their local churches, English said, but this year efforts have shifted more toward virtual and social media awareness campaigns.
"We didn’t want to overlook it with this election happening," Rigsby said. "So we’re putting a lot of effort into keeping it in the forefront of our minds."
Although the chapter's first walk in Aiken was connected virtually, English hopes next year they will all be able to walk together.
"We are looking forward to a real walk out there in October during breast cancer awareness month," English said.