Aiken cancer survivor is living proof that one 'extra step' can save lives

The struggle many people face when diagnosed with breast cancer can often be summed up into one question, according to a local survivor.
Recalling the day she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2018, Tiranda Anderson, of Aiken, said it was a question she asked herself many times as she underwent chemotherapy and other treatments while she battled the disease.
"Why me?" Anderson said. "I kept asking myself that. There was this very surreal feeling around it, almost disbelief. It took me a while to even wrap my brain around it. I have breast cancer? I was only 44 years old at the time. No family history, no other health issues."
Coming to terms with the "surreal" knowledge that she had cancer was one of the most challenging parts of Anderson's battle with breast cancer, but she believes her brush with mortality may help save the lives of other women.
The importance of self-exams
Anderson said she passed two mammograms with "flying colors" while being sick with cancer. She only decided to do a self-exam as a precaution after running into a friend in the grocery store who had just been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I said I would go home, and since it's Oct. 1, and I'm going to do a self-exam," Anderson said.
The self exam revealed what two mammograms hadn't: a lump that Anderson knew wasn't supposed to be there.
"That night, I stayed up and I was just doing a little bit of research and everything," Anderson said. "I couldn't sleep. I stayed up all night. I know Google can be a little scary sometimes, but I needed it."
Although Anderson had just passed a yearly checkup, she decided to go back to her doctor after her self-exam. She stayed in the waiting room quietly for a few hours before being seen as a matter of caution.
"I knew something was wrong, but I didn't know what," Anderson said. "She (the doctor) came in, and she just said she was going to refer me."
Anderson's doctor told her the lump was a "suspect cyst," and wanted her to get checked out immediately. But before another medical exam could reveal Anderson's stage 2 breast cancer, she already started experiencing changes in her body she learned later were warning signs of cancer.
"In May 2018, I went to a restaurant," Anderson said. "We were standing there waiting to get seated, and I fainted. I had to get stitches in my right eye. When the medical team came to the restaurant, they were like, have you ever done this before? But I had no past history to compare it to. I'd never fainted."
Anderson started experiencing dizziness, headaches and exhaustion, which were easy to attribute to other things in her life, such as a changing diet and the busy life of being a mother of three.
"It was one of those tired feelings that didn't feel like I was sleep deprived," Anderson said. "I get asked all the time, but I can't describe the feeling. It's a different type of tiredness. My body was trying to tell me something was going on, but I had just passed some mammograms. I had two ... and I passed both of them with flying colors."
Later that year, Anderson learned she had breast cancer. The lump she had discovered from a self-exam was hidden under fatty tissues, which was why the particular mammograms she had received didn't detect it.
An estimated 20-30% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have tumors that are missed by mammogram screenings, according to researchers. It's why Anderson believes self-exams and proactive measures are so important to catching cancer early.
"That's my main thing ... it takes more," Anderson said. "It takes self-effort, because the mammograms now have some 3D aspects, but still, taking that extra step won't hurt. It was just one of those things where I had to pay attention to my body."
Life as a survivor
Anderson said it took a lot of contemplation before she decided to go through with chemotherapy treatments. Some days it was a struggle – like when she couldn't get out of bed or when she didn't have the strength to hold a makeup brush.
Her decision about whether to fight was further complicated by the loss of her grandchild, who tragically died in a car accident.
In the end, she decided to give the "toughest battle" of her life her all. She wanted to live, Anderson said, for her children and grandchildren.
"You can be bitter, or you can be better," Anderson said. "Better is moving forward and knowing that your norm is different. Your life is never going to be the same as before."
Accepting new normals has been a common theme of 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic. Anderson said she doesn't want to "take away" from coronavirus precautions – cancer patients are at an elevated risk of developing severe complications from the virus – but she doesn't want people to forget about Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"COVID-19 is a pandemic, but cancer is still a pandemic," Anderson said. "It's important not to forget that cancer and other illnesses still exist ... we have to protect ourselves. Being a survivor, I have to take those extra steps with supplements and being aware of everything."
Being a cancer survivor also helps her educate people on how to support those who are still battling cancers of their own.
"No two stories are the same," Anderson said. "I just want people to be aware and be mindful when talking to a cancer survivor or someone going through it. Let them feel how they want to feel. Don't tell them how they should feel. Don't tell them, 'Oh, it was meant to be,' or such and such – we don't want to hear that. We're still trying to process why this is happening to us. Now, I'm at a point where I can hear that. I'm at a point where I can see that maybe I was meant for this because I was meant to tell my story.
"Be there," she continued. "Don't always talk or give advice. Just be a silent partner and hear what they have to say."
In the future, Anderson hopes to create a nonprofit called Pink Out Loud. In addition to educating and raising awareness about self-exams and survivor support, she also wants her nonprofit to fund mammogram screenings for uninsured people in Aiken County.
"I want to support my pink sisters," Anderson said. "That's what I call them – all women who have gone through this are my pink sisters."