HEALTH AND FITNESS: That's just nuts!

Eating nuts can be a tasty way to make your diet healthier. Nuts are beneficial because they are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. Nuts also contain omega-3 fats and natural plant sterols which, together, may help improve your blood lipids and reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
Although the specific nutrients vary among different nuts, all nuts are thought to be healthy. This includes tree nuts such as almonds, macadamia nuts, walnuts and pecans, which have the most research to support their health benefits. But it also includes peanuts, which are actually legumes (like beans), not true nuts.
Keep in mind that you should focus on eating plain nuts to get the biggest benefits. Many nuts have added flavors in the form of coatings, glazes and seasonings, which may be high in sugar and salt. Honey-roasted peanuts and chocolate-covered almonds are good examples of nuts that are essentially candy.
Plain almonds contain 160 calories with 14g fat, 1g sugar, 3g fiber and 6g protein per 28g (1 ounce) serving. The fats are almost all healthy unsaturated fats with no trans fats. No question, plain almonds are a healthy snack or addition to any meal.
Many people consume almonds that have flavored, often sweet, coatings. While these contain the beneficial nutrients of plain almonds, they also contain added salt and sugar. For example, honey-glazed almonds have 140 calories with 10g fat, 8g sugar, 2g fiber and 4g protein per 28 g (1 ounce) serving. That's a lot of added sugar, which makes sense considering that sugar appears multiple times in the list of ingredients. The glaze is almost pure sugar and almost none of it is actually honey!
If you are curious why the honey glazed almonds have less fat, fiber and protein compared to the plain almonds, this is why: The glaze makes the almonds heavier so there are fewer almonds per 28 g serving. Since the fat, fiber and protein are in the almond itself, not the glaze, fewer almonds mean less of these nutrients.
The honey glazed almonds are essentially candy-coated nuts. But since they would be right next to plain almonds on the shelf, it is reasonable that someone might think of them as a healthy option to the plain version. They aren't. But at least they aren't as bad as candy that contains almonds ... or are they?
Chocolate covered almonds are delicious! But they also contain 158 calories with 15g fat, 12g sugar, 1g fiber and 3g protein per 28g (1 ounce) serving. If you look at the ingredients you will see lots of added sugar, which is no surprise considering they are covered in candy!
What may be surprising is that the honey-glazed almonds are similar to the chocolate-coated almonds in terms of added sugar. Another important point is the serving sizes. A 28g serving of plain almonds contains about 28 nuts, about 1/4 cup or a small handful. There are fewer honey-glazed almonds in the same serving size and there are only 9-10 of the chocolate-covered almonds in one serving! How many people would stop after 10 almonds?
Even though chocolate-covered and honey-glazed almonds are essentially candy, they do have almonds inside, which makes them a better choice than many other candies or snacks. But don't fool yourself: Neither are the same as eating plain almonds!