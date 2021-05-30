FOTAS: Working together to save veterans and homeless dogs

Memorial Day is a holiday that honors the more than 1 million men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. However, it is also a time to think about the people who made it home but are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other war-related mental health conditions.
These military veterans are still in danger and need our help. So, FOTAS works closely with Veterans K9 Solutions to provide these men and women with service dogs that reduce their anxiety and improve their quality of life.
PTSD is a mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event – either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, night terrors and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event. If the condition isn’t treated, it can lead to suicide.
“It’s so important for these veterans to get service dogs because the PTSD causes them to stay home and shut themselves off from people,” said Jerry Lyda, who co-founded Veterans K9 Solutions with his son Jay. “These dogs give them a ‘battle buddy.’ When they’re depressed, the dog can relieve them of that pain and reduce their anxiety.”
Saving two lives at a time
In 2013, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs released a study which showed that roughly 22 veterans were dying by suicide per day, or one every 65 minutes. With the added anxiety created by COVID-19, that number will likely rise in 2020 and 2021.
But adopting and training a homeless dog to be a service animal can help this crisis and be the ultimate win-win.
“The dogs get a second chance for a good life, and the veterans get a dog on which they can rely and trust," Lyda said. "They can tell the dog all their problems and issues, and that loyal pet won’t judge them or let them down.”
By focusing on the dog, the veteran also doesn’t think too much about their own situation. This helps improve their quality of life to a level we take for granted.
There have been many service dog success stories as a result of the collaboration between FOTAS and Veterans K9 Solutions, but Jerry points to Aiken County Animal Shelter dog Blue as one of his most memorable canine students. Blue helped veteran the Rev. Bill Klein get through some tough times and was his constant companion for years, until the veteran’s heart gave out on him. Even then, Blue stayed at Klein’s side in the hospital until he passed. Now Blue serves and comforts Klein’s widow.
FOTAS sponsors military/veteran adoptions
If you are a U.S. veteran or active in the U.S. military and need a service dog, send a brief email to info@fotasaiken.org. There is no cost for the adoption or training. FOTAS proudly sponsors the adoption fees for all active U.S. military and veterans year-round.
Their lives are in our hands.
Photo caption:
Blue, a dog adopted from the ACAS, served veteran Bill Klein and his wife well.