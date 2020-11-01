FOTAS: Volunteers make a difference at Aiken County Animal Shelter

What makes Monday the best, most rewarding day of the week? It’s the day I volunteer at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
People often ask: Isn’t it sad? Don’t you want to adopt every animal? Aren’t you concerned about bringing diseases home to your own pets? Can walking a dog or playing with a kitten really make a difference? The answers: No, no, no and yes.
The most important thing to know is that the Aiken County Animal Shelter is a clean, bright and happy place. For some residents, it is the first time they have known consistent shelter and regular nutritious meals. Every animal has its own safe space, a comfortable bed, at least two toys and regular walks or playtimes. Dr. Lisa Levy, the shelter veterinarian, makes sure every animal is vaccinated and healthy before being placed on the adoption floor where volunteers first encounter them.
It is an extraordinary experience to see a previously abused and frightened animal sitting on the lap of a volunteer, learning to walk on a leash, learning to play with people and other animals and then departing for a forever home. Without the socialization – and fun – volunteers provide, it is unlikely some of these animals would ever be adopted.
Not all volunteers work directly with animals. Some staff the front desk, answering the phone and helping adoptive families find their perfect match. Some sew much-needed blankets at home or make toys or help with cheery landscaping. Others staff events or solicit items new pet owners may need. A wide variety of skills are needed. All are efficiently and effectively used. All are genuinely appreciated.
Almost 5,000 animals pass through the shelter each year. For some, opportunities are limited. If an animal is afraid of men or children or members of a particular ethnic group, fewer homes can consider them. This is where volunteers come in. The shelter is in need of all kinds of volunteers, especially men and minorities. Sometimes just a few walks or playtimes with a kind volunteer can make all the difference. If you can spare a few hours in the morning, afternoon or on weekends, won’t you consider volunteering?
The pandemic is making things worse for animals in our community. Some owners are sick or can no longer afford their pets. Some volunteers are quarantining. The shelter is one of the safest places you can volunteer. Activities are outside. Social distancing is scrupulously observed. Hand sanitizer is always available. Masks are required if entering a building.
So, what do I get out of it? Joy. Happiness. Peace. Great exercise. Tips from professional trainers I use with my own pets. Wonderful friends I would not have known otherwise. And the satisfaction of knowing that together we saved many more animals than if we had tried to adopt them ourselves! Not once have I ever felt my time was wasted. How often can any of us say that?
Their lives are in our hands.