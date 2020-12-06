FOTAS: Toby finds a forever home

Dogs living in animal shelters remind me of the iconic Broadway show “Annie.” Early in the show, Annie and the other orphans sing, “It’s a hard-knock life.” With lyrics like “instead of kisses, we get kicked” you quickly learn that these girls, like shelter dogs, have experienced bad things in their lives but they still hope someone will love them.
Toby was just such a dog when a special guardian angel named Charlene found him. One February night, Charlene saw a dog with no collar walking in a parking lot on a busy road. Even though she was on her way to church, she stopped to check on him. She returned later in the evening to take Toby home, but he was gone. Store workers told her the dog had been coming around since a man had thrown the little dog out of his car in the parking lot. For six weeks, Toby had been living on the few scraps the workers had given him and he had been sleeping outside during the cold nights.
Charlene came back the next day and found Toby. When she put him in her car, the little dog began shaking violently. Charlene couldn’t keep Toby and tried to place him with friends before taking him to the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The FOTAS volunteers assured her he would be well cared for until a suitable owner could be found.
In the meantime, we were ready to adopt a dog into our family. We didn’t want a puppy, but we did need a smaller dog because of the size of our backyard. In early March, we met Toby shortly after he was brought to the shelter and we instantly fell in love. We proceeded with the adoption and posed for a picture to be placed on the FOTAS Facebook page. As luck would have it, a mutual friend saw the picture and told Charlene.
We connected and she shared the sad story of how she found him. Her insight helped us to understand some of his anxiety issues.
Our first days with Toby were a learning curve for all of us. He didn’t know how to play with toys nor was he leash trained. His fear of other dogs and people left him shaking and very anxious.
A visit to Dr. Holly Woltz provided us with some tools to socialize Toby and help him live his best life. Today, Toby loves his daily walks. He nuzzles all of the dogs in the neighborhood and happily greets their owners. His favorite friend is Luna, a very large black dog who is equally happy to see our little Toby. As for toys, he loves to play fetch with his pink elephant.
The story of Toby culminates in much the same way as in the play when Annie sings with Daddy Warbucks, “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” Toby is in his forever home and brings us much joy. We even have his picture on this year’s Christmas card. He completes our family and we are grateful to Charlene and our friends at FOTAS for bringing us together.