FOTAS: This summer is the perfect time to join FOTAS

Chuck and Linda Cooper – and their five rescue dogs – make a great team. Together, they foster shelter pups and dogs until they are ready for adoption.
“It’s like an undiscovered calling that needed to be fulfilled,” Linda said. “Although our current home is small, the set-up works well for puppies needing to be potty trained. What’s not to love? Puppy breath and cuddling with these cute, playful pups is a joy. Each one is so different, which makes for excitement and anticipation of what’s next.”
Since becoming FOTAS volunteers in 2018, the couple has fostered 40 dogs. Most of the puppies are six to eight weeks old but they have fostered young adult dogs as well.
The Coopers’ own dogs play a significant role in the fostering process by showing the puppies how to play and interact with other dogs. Cooper, a black 10-year-old Dachshund; Angel, a 7-year-old pit bull mix; Zoey, a 3-year-old Rhodesian mix; Buster, a 2-year-old Rhodesian mix; and Lulu, a 1-year-old pitty mix – all pitch in to teach the visiting pups the ropes. Lulu, Zoey and Buster were adopted from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Chuck also comes to the ACAS three days a week to walk dogs. He not only leads the dogs on brisk walks along the shelter trails but also spends quality quiet time with them on the couch or in their kennels.
While Linda loves to foster dogs in need and watch them come out of their shells and see them heal and thrive again, Chuck enjoys walking the dogs, learning more about their individual behaviors, and giving them much needed love and attention.
“We both feel that it is the dogs that help us grow as caring human beings and make life more rewarding,” Linda said.
Chuck and Linda represented FOTAS at last weekend’s Memorial Day Parade in downtown Aiken. They brought Buster and Lulu with them to ride in the FOTAS van and received a wonderful response from the crowd.
“We are excited about being involved with FOTAS because they are so dedicated to saving and improving lives of local animals from neglect, abuse or being surrendered or dumped on the road,” Chuck said.
This summer is a great time to join the FOTAS team, Volunteers are more needed than ever, and orientations are being scheduled all the time. The COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, too. Visitors who have been vaccinated no longer are required to wear masks and the shelter is fully open.
“If you love cats or dogs, you can’t find a more rewarding way to give back to your community and to humanity," Linda said. “If you are unsure, just try it – take a dog on an overnight or start with fostering a puppy or kitten. It is so crucial to their development and eventual adoption.”
To volunteer, please send a short email to info@fotasaiken.org or just stop by the shelter, 333 Wire Road in Aiken.
Their lives are in our hands.