FOTAS: Shelter pup replaces dog of a lifetime

FOTAS Programs Coordinator Kathy Jacobs knew Scott Albrecht and Harvey were meant to be together. When she first saw Harvey arrive at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, she somehow divined that this handsome, long-haired black and brown dog was the perfect match for him.
Harvey was found as a hungry stray at a Shell gas station in Williston and was brought to the shelter by a Good Samaritan. After mourning the death of his last dog, Shimmie, a Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever he adopted as a pup, Scott thought he was finally ready to find a new canine companion. Shimmie suffered a massive stroke when she was about 15 years old and Scott was having trouble getting over her.
“I had been without a dog for some time and when I met Harvey at the shelter, he immediately got on his back and wanted me to rub his tummy, so we hit it off right away,” Scott said. “Harvey helped me bring closure to Shimmie’s passing.”
Scott’s mother, Joan Irvine, also fell in love with Harvey. She said she and her husband Rich enjoy babysitting the affectionate dog when Scott has to work 12-hour shifts as a production operator at Owens Corning in Aiken.
Joan Irvine has worked directly with rescues and shelters for more than 20 years, most recently as a FOTAS volunteer. Before the pandemic raised its ugly head, she brought adoptable Aiken County shelter dogs to the Aiken Petco nearly every Friday to showcase them and find them homes. She has been an animal advocate all her life and has had dogs since she was a little girl.
Her first dog was a stray fox terrier puppy her mom rescued when they stopped for fuel at a gas station. “My mother scooped her up and took her to the vet and she became part of the family,” she said.
Although Joan and Rich have two dogs of their own, they love having Harvey around and treat him kind of like a grandkid.
“Dogs are meant to be spoiled, in my opinion,” Joan said. “Since I don’t get to go out like I used to because of COVID-19, it’s really wonderful having him around.”
Because Harvey is such a calm, well-behaved, smart boy, Scott plans to get him certified as a therapy dog. Scott said Harvey has a strong nurturing instinct and seems know whether a stranger needs a hug or if he needs to give the person some space. When Harvey sees children, he is careful not to overwhelm them if they are scared.
COVID-19 has made it a challenge for Harvey to begin his path toward visiting and being a therapeutic presence in VA hospitals, homes for abused children and retirement homes. But Scott plans to enroll him in classes soon.
"Harvey’s incredible,” Joan said. "There is something about him. He makes you happy.”
Their lives are in our hands.
