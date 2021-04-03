FOTAS: Savannah hopes to hop into a forever home

Have you ever known someone who is funny, clever and exceptional around their friends but turns into a stammering, nervous individual when meeting new people? They become a shell of their true personality and shut down in front of strangers?
Well, that can be true of dogs too.
Savannah, a stunning, smart dog at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, is fun, playful and affectionate with people she knows. But when she first meets people, she becomes fearful and unsure of herself. She gets nervous, paces back and forth and sometimes hides behind the staff member introducing her to potential adopters.
It’s so frustrating. Savannah has all the goods but doesn’t do well in her interviews. We think this is the main reason she’s been waiting for a home longer than any other dog on the adoption floor.
Poor Savannah arrived at the shelter because her owners surrendered her when they moved. She was shell-shocked to find herself in a kennel among so many other dogs. She is also 10 years old and doesn’t like to share her home with other pets.
But if you want just one great pet in your life to be your loyal companion, Savannah is the perfect dog for you. She walks wonderfully on a leash. She's athletic, goofy – and cuddly once she knows she can trust you. When she feels safe with you, Savannah gives you all of her love.
But don’t take my word for it. Here are some testimonials from FOTAS volunteers:
“Savannah is a beauty inside and out,” said Jody Clark. “She is very loving and will richly reward her forever family with endless devotion and affection. We volunteers will be so happy when Savannah is chosen by her lucky someone.”
“I walk Savannah every morning,” sais Jackie Edel. “As soon as she sees me, her tail starts wagging. Right after she relieves herself, she is delighted to play and be petted.”
“Savannah is a gem,” according to Jennifer Jotblad. “Do not let her age fool you. She is a fun and energetic lady. She loves to be brushed, will flop over anytime for a good belly scratch, and chases tennis balls with gusto. She is super sweet and once she knows you, her true, fun-loving personality shines.”
So, if you don’t have any pets but are looking for one dog to be your best buddy, come see Savannah. Take her on a Doggie Day Out or even have her sleep over. Once you spend some time with this special girl, it won’t be long before you see her true personality and fall in love with her.
To meet Savannah, call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537 option 5 or email info@fotasaiken.org.
Their lives are in our hands.