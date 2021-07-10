FOTAS: Providing foster pets with TLC and a good night’s sleep

Have you ever tried to sleep on an airplane near a noisy talker or snorer? Have you flopped down exhausted on a hotel room bed only to be kept awake by a group of partiers down the hall? You are well fed, you are safe but you want to sleep. The dogs at the Aiken County Animal Shelter empathize with you.
Each dog is walked several times daily, they are well fed and safe but the shelter is noisy and gets noisier as it gets more crowded. The new dogs have to acclimate and dogs bark in all different voices. Some yip, some howl, some bark softly, while others give a commanding “I Am Here” bark.
Just taking a dog to your home for a couple of nights allows the sweet new pal a peaceful night’s rest. Sometimes just three nights changes behavior and allows the dog to settle down and become much more adoptable.
If you have a dog, the vacationing dog is a play date. Often the shelter dog learns good behavior from your dog in a matter of hours. The playing results in napping and long stretches of (aahhh) uninterrupted sleep.
The commitment of days is totally dependent on your schedule. Are you free for a couple of nights? All you have to provide is tender loving care and safety. Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will provide food, a crate for sleeping and play and comfort toys. If your foster cries at night, think of a baby in a crib. If that sweet baby is dry, fed and safe, you can just turn on music and relax.
The summertime allows for flexible schedules. If you have hesitated getting a foster due to time constraints, these dogs are happy just like we are for a little R&R no matter how brief. Think of your home as a Zen spa. If you have children or grandchildren visiting, this can be a lovely and warm experience. They will know they are helping a sometimes frightened dog become ready for someone to adopt. You are the in-betweens.
The next time someone keeps you up at night, remind yourself how just one night’s solid sleep makes you a charming person – ready for friends and family.
We are all chatting about vay-cays. This could be your chance to host. The Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS thank you.
Their lives are in our hands.