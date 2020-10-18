FOTAS: Home to Home a successful resource for adopting out pets

We’re about a year and a half into the inception of the Home to Home program, which is free to use. Home to Home is a better way for rehoming a pet from one home to another. It frees up space in shelters for homeless animals and is much less stressful on the pets and owners. A pet is rehomed directly from one home to another, never going into a shelter.
We’ve had 525 listings (some with multiple animals in them) and 322 (61%) have found new homes using the service. Another 70 animals have been surrendered and 98 owners failed to respond to follow up requests. We currently have 38 animals looking for homes. As with the shelter, if an animal is an inside animal who is housebroken, spayed or neutered and has some training, the better the odds of adoption.
The vast majority of owners are either being forced to give up an animal due to their own illness, living circumstances that have changed, or they find their family can’t give them the time they need and deserve. All want the best for the animal and work hard to make sure the new home is a good fit before finalizing the rehoming. They ask questions of the adopters, and some even visit the new home to make sure they have a fenced yard or other needs the pet requires.
Grant and Heather Wiseman are amazing pet owners. They and their daughters have fostered too many litters of puppies to count, as well as adult dogs. Both Grant and Heather serve on the FOTAS board. When their daughters went to college, the Wisemans decided to rehome their cockatiels to a home with owners who had more time to spend with them. They went online, uploaded some information and a photo of Barry and Bailey and the next day the birds were in their new home where they are enjoying more attention. Heather said the process was incredibly easy and fast.
When the Wisemans were looking for a new dog just in time for Grant’s birthday, they once again went to Home to Home. They found the perfect new pet in Diego. The owner came to their home with Diego to make sure they had a fenced-in yard and to make sure he got along with their other dogs.
Heather said, “We loved the fact that he never had to go through the trauma of multiple kennels or homes before he was with us. Especially because he gets carsick.”
Diego loves his new home and the Wisemans love him.
Recently the Home to Home program was nationally recognized as one of the best examples of a shelter doing the Home to Home Program right. We’ve worked hard to make Home to Home one more resource to keep animals out of the shelter and in loving homes. And isn’t that what we all want? You can find out more about Home to Home at fotas.home-home.org.
Their lives are in our hands.