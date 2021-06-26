FOTAS: Help pets adapt when changing routine

If you ever watched the 1970s television show "Mork & Mindy," you will likely remember the extraterrestrial Mork from the Planet Ork. Mork, played by the hilarious Robin Williams, tried awfully hard to adapt to acceptable human behavior, but he would constantly get into trouble. Fortunately for Mork, he finds Mindy, a friendly human who becomes his roommate and patiently teaches him how to live on Earth.
In many ways, Mork was like any dog moving into a new home. Dogs live to please their owners, but they can unknowingly make mistakes. They don’t understand the rules. Sometimes, those mistakes can be destructive when they are frightened or confused.
When we adopted Toby in March 2020, we had information that led us to believe he had been abused by his prior owners. As seasoned dog owners, we really thought we knew what to expect and how to help him adjust with love and patience.
Toby began to adapt well, but there were still some trust issues. His biggest problem was he had bouts of anxiety whenever we would leave him. We were also concerned that he was fearful of his kennel. While we had anxiety medicine for him, we decided to get professional assistance. With the help of FOTAS, we met dog trainer Karen DeCamp.
We told Karen that we felt terrible when Toby got upset when we left him. Despite our love, he sometimes would cower around us. Karen explained that through a series of simple steps and consistency we could build Toby’s self-confidence, lessen his anxiety and increase his trust in us.
Toby quickly responded to Karen’s training. Even though we had owned many dogs over the years, we didn’t know nearly as much as we thought we did. After the first lesson, it was clear that Karen could get all three of us on the right track.
Toby’s training focused on pleasure and perseverance. Pleasure for most dogs comes in the form of treats and open affection as he learns a new command. Toby quickly adapted to the new commands with treats and positive reinforcement. Learning a new command takes time, so perseverance is needed. Training sessions were consistently held each day. Now, Toby will execute many of those commands without a treat.
Karen suggested we put Toby’s meals and some of his treats in the kennel he hated so much. It worked and he now goes into his kennel without prompting to eat. On our first trip away, the feedback from the caretaker was that Toby was very calm in his kennel.
A recent article in USA Today stated that adopting puppies was all the rage when the pandemic began, but now many of those dogs are being returned to shelters. They find that their dogs can’t adapt as their owners return to a normal routine.
Before you give up on your four-legged “Mork," try being like Mindy by lovingly helping them to learn what you want. We owe our pets the best possible life as repayment for the unconditional love they gave to us not only in 2020, but will give for all the days to come.
Their lives are in our hands.