FOTAS: Happy 'tails' and other success stories from the county shelter

Our final column for this year celebrates happy “tails” and dreams come true. We thank our volunteers, fosters, donors and adopters for giving these homeless animals a second chance at a great life.
Here are emails received from recent adopters:
Rottweiler AJ comes out of his shell
AJ (who my kids have renamed to Bubba) is doing great. He made an instant friend with our other dog Lucy, who is a black Lab/American bull mix. He’s come out of his shell quite a bit, but we still have work to do there. He’s a quick learner and is already great with the sit, stay and paw commands. Bubba is also an excellent guard dog. We love that and feel loved by him as he’s showing us that he’s protecting his pack.
Jarrod Fothergill
Kitty Carly is adjusting well to new home
Carly is doing great. Eating well. Behaves for the most part, besides being energetic and climbing the curtains. But we just play with her more when she gets so frisky. She has adjusted well and we're happy to have added her to our family.
Amanda Watson
Winnie is adorbs and the kids love her
Allison, who we renamed Winnie, has quickly blended into the family and made herself at home. She gets along with our elderly “grumpy old man” cat, which is no small feat. She also adores our 3-year-old and loves to snuggle with her at naptime. She does enjoy chewing on the occasional shoe and stuffed animal, but the kids are learning to keep those out of her reach. We absolutely adore her.
Amanda Hammond
Bridget got the home she needed
Bridget is doing wonderfully!. We love her so much. She’s gotten so spoiled; my son lets her sleep with him, and she loves it.
Lindsay Hammett
Charlie loves everyone he meets
We’ve changed Pascal’s name to Charlie, and he is doing great. He’s playful and still has puppy tendencies such as chewing, but we are working on that. He loves everyone and every other animal he meets. He’s a joy.
Lori McCormack
Mayhem: Another name for perfection
Mayhem and our other cat, Monster, got along from the start – and now they're inseparable. He talks to us all the time and is a bundle of purrs. He's probably one of the cuddliest kittens I've ever had. He's using his litter box and scratching post well, so behavior wise everything is perfect.
Ann Bryson-Eldridge