FOTAS: Friends rescue neglected dog, donate funds for his care

“This is all about Alias, a wonderful soul that needed a hand,” said Breeda O’Mahoney. “I’m so grateful to have had this experience.”
Breeda and her close friend, Laura Blanchette, were driving down a two-lane highway, when they spotted an emaciated, fawn and white pit bull mix walking on the shoulder. The frightened dog had old wounds all over his front legs, chest and face but seemed friendly.
“It took us 30 minutes to get him to trust us enough to get him into the car,” Blanchette said. “You could tell by his eyes he was gentle and sweet.”
“He was skinny, scared, lost and alone," said O'Mahoney. "It took a lot of courage for him to climb into the car and give humans one more chance.”
Once he arrived at the Aiken County Animal Shelter on April 16, the 4-year-old, 55-pound dog was fed, treated, vaccinated, neutered and evaluated. O'Mahoney and Blanchette suggested naming the kind-eyed dog, Alias, for At Last I Am Safe.
On April 24, the two women stopped by the shelter to visit Alias and donate $400 for his heartworm treatment. They paid out of pocket and collected money from family and friends to raise the funds.
Two days later, on April 26, Alias was adopted. He met his new human, rolled onto his back for a tummy rub, and stole her heart. Now, he truly is safe and happy with a loving family in Aiken.
“We are so grateful he gave us that chance to help him,” O'Mahoney said.
Their lives are in our hands.