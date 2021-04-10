FOTAS: Former shelter pets living the good life with forever family

Over the last three years, Robin and Bobby Vaughn have adopted four homeless pets from the Aiken County Animal Shelter. This quartet of two kittens, Ripley and Charlee, and two dogs, Cody and Bella, are enjoying the good life on the Vaughn family farm with a stray cat, five horses and a rooster.
“While this probably sounds like a small zoo to most people, this is actually the smallest number of pets we have had in a long time,” Robin said. “The horses are all older, so they are pretty much just living the life, grazing and waiting for us to bring them breakfast and dinner. During the day, Bella and Cody share the front yard with two of the horses and Clyde, the rooster. Clyde free-ranges and Cody and Bella serve as his protection detail. Where they go, he goes.
“The kittens are indoors only," she said. “They have the run of the house and play all day. When they aren't chasing one another, they are dragging toys from one room to another. For most of the day, it looks like a Toys ‘R’ Us exploded in our home and at the end of the day, we pick it all up just so they can have fun dragging it all back out again tomorrow. They get their exercise and so do we.”
Black and white shepherd mix Cody is the first pet the Vaughns adopted from the county shelter. They brought him home in early 2018 and he fit in well with their family. Two years later, they adopted kittens Charlee and Ripley; and three months ago, they made another trip to 333 Wire Road to take home Bella, a white and gray border collie mix.
All the animals get along well – but this harmony among dogs and cats from different backgrounds did not happen right away. As each animal was introduced to the group dynamic, the Vaughns used positive reinforcement, leash work and socialization techniques to help them adjust to their new surroundings.
“The best advice I can give is to be patient,” Robin said. “It takes time for these animals to acclimate to their new home and new family, so it is important to help them adjust. The ACAS adoption staff is there to help along with the shelter trainers. Use these resources, if needed, to ensure the best outcome for you and your new pet.”
The Vaughns feel strongly about rescuing homeless pets and saving the lives of animals. They have always adopted their pets from local rescues and shelters – and will continue to do so in the future.
“I would encourage anyone who is looking to add a pet to their family to consider adoption from a shelter,” Robin said. “I think if they take the time to visit the ACAS facility, talk to the staff, and meet some of these amazing animals, they will find the pet they are looking for.”
Their lives are in our hands.