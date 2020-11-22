FOTAS: Fido Fixers program helps combat overpopulation of unwanted animals

FOTAS has teamed up with Fido Fixers, a group from the Columbia Humane Society that travels all over the state in a mobile clinic offering low-cost spay/neuter surgeries. Colleen Timmerman, a board members and long-term FOTAS volunteer, organizes and schedules Fido Fixer events to provide affordable and convenient spay/neuter service in the Graniteville, Langley, Bath and Clearwater areas.