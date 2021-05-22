FOTAS: Couples volunteer together to help shelter dogs

Couples find volunteering at the Aiken County Animal Shelter to be a powerful bonding activity and a deeply satisfying experience. They come in pairs to walk, socialize and pamper dogs, many of whom have never experienced such love and attention.
“We were looking for something to do together after retiring,” said Bonnie Martin, who joined FOTAS with her husband Jeff nearly five years ago. “We enjoy interacting with the different dogs. And we like sharing our experiences with the different dogs with each other and the other volunteers and staff.”
Jeff and Bonnie have two dogs of their own, Keegan and Miele. Both were adopted from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
John and Judi Sauer are also familiar faces at the shelter. The couple, who joined FOTAS three years ago, loves walking and spending time with the dogs – and the camaraderie that comes with it.
“FOTAS is like a family, and the volunteers care deeply about having a part in the success of helping a frightened and sometimes ‘unruly’ dog transform into a happy, adoptable dog,” Judi said. “There is no greater satisfaction than being a small part of this process.”
“The volunteers are all enthusiastic participants, and the very caring shelter staff provides the animals with everything they need to become pets in forever homes.” John and Judi have four rescue pets at home," John said. "Three were adopted in Indiana, where they moved from in 2018, and one dog – Caroline – who they adopted from the county shelter."
Becoming a shelter volunteer is easy and training is straightforward and quick. Just ask new volunteers Ahmed and Kathy Samaha, who joined FOTAS in February.
“You can volunteer at lots of different times and for any length of time,” Kathy said. “The dogs and staff are so appreciative of any efforts. You can pick which dogs to walk, or you don’t even have to walk them; sometimes they just need a human to sit and pet them. That’s the best.”
Kathy and Ahmed have two rescue dogs at home, Blue and Willa. Blue was adopted from the county shelter.
If you would like to join FOTAS and volunteer to help the shelter pets, call, 803-642-1537 (option 3) or email info@fotasaiken.org. You can download a volunteer application at FOTASAiken.org. Or just stop by the shelter, 333 Wire Road, and we’ll help you get started.
“Just do it,” Jeff said. “It's easy to find a time that fits your schedule since volunteers are needed seven days a week. Believe me, the dogs, and other volunteers will welcome you warmly.”
Their lives are in our hands.