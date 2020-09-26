FOTAS: County shelter pets find fantastic forever homes

When you adopt a homeless pet from the Aiken County Animal Shelter and walk out the door with your new furry companion, staff members don’t just file your paperwork, wave goodbye and wish you good luck. They make sure you and your pet are happy and doing well.
Here are emails received from recent adopters we followed up with (some have been edited for space):
Bonded kittens adapting well to new home
Boots and Tux are doing very well. We are so glad we adopted both of them and feel it would have been a big mistake to separate them. We recommend your shelter to everyone we talk to because we have had such a positive experience. Keep up the great work.
Ruth Leazer
Gator is enjoying his new life
Gator loves his new fur brothers and sister. He also loves Joey, our 9-year-old. He sleeps and plays with him. Gator is healthy as an ox and enjoying life. We can’t thank you enough. He is a big part of our lives.
Angela Miles
Binx makes himself at home
Binx was very scared the first few days and didn't want to come from the bathroom. But now he has made himself at home. He's gentle with all three of my kids and lets them hold him as much as they want. He sleeps with my 6-year-old every night. His favorite place in the house is the window seat where he watches the squirrels until he falls asleep. He's the best cat ever. We love him so much.
Lisa Robinson
Everybody loves Ringo
Hello! Ringo is doing great. She loves all her new siblings and they love her. Her new name is Willow. Thanks for checking in.
Mikky Glidden
Boz is a big mush who loves belly rubs
Boz is doing fabulously! He was frozen in place when we first got him, but now he struts around confidently. He loves playing with tennis balls and is a big mush who falls over for belly rubs. He jumps up on the bed and wakes me up with kisses every morning. He really has been a joy! We are working on obedience and he now knows how to heal, sit, and lay down on command.
Courtenay Khoury
Kimber is the perfect family addition
It took a little while for Kimber to trust the dogs, but they play quite a bit now. Our pittie, Riley, absolutely adores her. She has also bonded well with our other cat, Stella. They are inseparable! Kimber is a very affectionate love bug who loves to play and watch TV but most of all, cuddle. She’s the perfect addition to our little family!
Carrie Betterly