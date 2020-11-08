FOTAS: County shelter offers free adoptions for veterans, active military

Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Held on the anniversary of the end of World War I, it is an important holiday that honors U.S. veterans and thanks them for serving our country.
Friends of the Animal Shelter supports our armed forces and recognizes the benefits veterans and active-duty military personnel can experience from the company of a shelter cat or dog. FOTAS launched a veterans adoption program on Veterans Day 2015. At first, we only offered discounts during November and then we offered half-price adoptions for veterans and active military throughout the year. But in 2018, FOTAS decided to make it possible for U.S veterans and active U.S. military personnel to adopt a dog or cat from the Aiken County Animal Shelter for no charge, year-round.
“Now, every day is Veterans Day at the Aiken County Animal Shelter,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller. “It is our small way to show gratitude to the men and women who serve our country and make sacrifices to protect and defend our freedoms.”
Veteran John Corda and his wife adopted Paislee, a senior basset hound mix, last month and were surprised when they were told FOTAS was paying the adoption fee.
“It’s a great program that needs to be promoted more,” John said. “I told my friends about it and let them know the whole experience at the shelter was wonderful and how happy we are with our new pet.”
Larry and Esperanza Lamb recently adopted a calico kitten from the shelter and benefitted from the FOTAS veteran/military adoption program. Larry is in the reserves, so the family’s adoption of little Calli was paid for by FOTAS.
“Calli and my 3-year-old son are inseparable,” Esperanza said. “We knew about the veteran special when we went to look for a pet. I think it is a really good program. I know the animals need the homes and I think the veterans appreciate the generosity. It’s nice to be appreciated for what you do.”
It is always rewarding when pets in need bring joy to their adopters, and the veteran/military adoption program has resulted in many successful match-ups.
“Sable and Shadow are sleeping right under my feet as we speak,” said veteran Jerry Hufnagel, who adopted two senior Pomeranians, Sable and Shadow, from the county shelter in August. “They’ve been really good companions during this time I’ve had to stay in because of COVID-19. They are always nearby me, keeping me company.”
If you are currently active in the military or a veteran, please take advantage of the complimentary adoptions. Make an appointment to visit one of our homeless pets by calling the shelter at 803-642-1537. The shelter is nearly at full capacity and these pets are desperate to find loving homes soon.
Their lives are in our hands.