FOTAS: Community's generosity helps make PAWS Center a reality

You have been looking for the perfect canine friend, and you think you finally found one on the FOTAS website – a lovely, white pibble with a brown patch on her eye named Jewel. You saw her picture and thought, “Yes. She’s the one.” You call the Aiken County Animal Shelter and make an appointment. As you drive your car towards your dog destiny, you imagine all the things you and Jewel are going to do together when she comes home with you.
When you arrive at the shelter, a member of the adoption staff brings Jewel outside to meet you in the play yard. She’s excited to be out of the kennel. She races around the yard, sniffs the fence posts, barks at the other dogs and shows a keen interest in the cars in the parking lot. In fact, Jewel shows a keen interest in just about everything and everybody but you. Although you know in your head why she’s distracted – it’s a busy county shelter with lots of noise and people – your heart is broken. You leave the shelter disappointed and without Jewel.
But what if there had been a quiet place indoors away from distractions where you could meet Jewel – just you and her and maybe a member of the adoption staff to oversee the introduction? Odds are, based on our experience, Jewel would have crawled into your lap and given you one of those big, goofy pibble smiles. In that case, you would have left the shelter with a full heart and Jewel in the back seat.
The addition of meet and greet rooms where potential adopters can get to know a new dog, away from the frenzied environment of the kennels and the distractions of the outside play yards, is on top of the shelter’s wish list. In addition, the shelter also needs an indoor room with no distractions for training and socializing shelter residents. Most shelter dogs have never been taught basic obedience skills, which are important for a new dog to become a good family member.
An indoor training room could also provide a space for indoor dog play groups, introducing the new dog to a potential adopter’s existing dog and holding educational events for children, Junior FOTAS after school clubs, camps and community organizations. The area also could be used to conduct training for staff and volunteers.
Although the original plans for the shelter included meet and greet, adoption and training rooms, there simply wasn’t enough funding at the time. Finally, thanks to the generosity of the Aiken community, FOTAS fundraisers and two recent, substantial legacy estate donations, we are pleased to announce that FOTAS and the shelter are developing plans for the Primary learning, Adoption, Wellness, Socialization or P.A.W.S. Center. The addition would also include a new, stress-free cat room and patio for feline residents.
In short, the P.A.W.S. Center will help us make our animals more adoptable and reduce their length of stay. That’s a win-win for everyone.
Thank you for your support and for making us part of your estate plans. Your generosity makes it possible for the Shelter to take the Center off its wish list and make it a reality. We’ll keep you posted as the plans unfold.
Their lives are in our hands.