FOTAS: Avoid heartbreak by microchipping pets

A microchip the size of a grain of rice has the power to save your pet’s life. This radio frequency identification device can mean the difference between losing your pet forever or quickly reuniting with your furry best friend.
Unlike a collar which can break, fall off or be removed, a microchip is a reliable way to make your contact information accessible to rescues, veterinarians, animal control officers and shelters. Think of the microchip as your pet’s way of carrying his personal ID card despite having no pockets.
Microchipping is easy
The tiny, silicone microchip goes beneath your pet’s skin between his shoulder blades. The pet feels little to no pain during its insertion and the procedure takes less than a minute. The microchip typically costs less than $50, and you can have it done at the Aiken County Animal Shelter fo $25. Along with the microchip, a tag is provided for your pet’s collar that features the microchip’s number.
Value of microchipping
At the county shelter, every animal available for adoption is fixed, vaccinated and microchipped. When you adopt a pet, we ensure your most up-to-date contact information is registered with the microchip company.
The microchip is not a tracking device. It isn’t a GPS that tells where the pet is located. But it does allow us to track down the owner if a pet comes to the shelter or another rescue facility. A multi-digit number is assigned to the pet, and when we scan him, that number pops up on the scanner. Then we look up that number in an electronic registry, where the owner's contact information can be accessed. Rather than putting the pet through the stressful experience of staying at the shelter, we can just call the owner to pick up your lost pet.
Recently, two young women rescued a small, tri-colored hound that was dodging traffic on a busy road in Aiken County. They brought the dog to the shelter to be scanned. We looked up the chip number and discovered it was a dog named Autumn that we had adopted out in 2019. Her owners were thrilled to get their pet home safe and sound.
It happens all the time. A lost dog or cat is found by a Good Samaritan and brought to the shelter or an animal control officer picks up a stray with no tags or other ID. But one quick scan of the pet shows it be chipped when a beep is heard, and a number pops up on the scanner’s screen.
Make sure chip info is current
Once a pet is chipped, it is vital to update your contact information with the microchip company if you move or change your phone number. Too often the shelter receives pets that have been chipped but the information is old, so their owner cannot be found. If this happens, pets have to be held for 14 days before they can be rehomed.
One in three pets will become lost at some point during their life. Protect your pet by getting it chipped. Please call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537, option 7, to make an appointment to have it done for just $25 or contact your veterinarian.
Their lives are in our hands.