FOTAS: Answering commons questions about fostering

Foster a dog? Are you kidding? How do I then let the dog go?
Just like sending a child off to the next step – you’ve kept that child safe, well-fed, even a bit spoiled. Fostering dogs is the same. Off they go – and because you fostered, the dog is so much easier to adopt because it’s calmer, loved and nurtured. Even a week makes a difference.
How does the process start?
Kathy Jacobs with the Aiken County Animal Shelter gives support, instruction and helpful hints. Once you have decided to foster your name is added to the list. When an email is sent and it’s a convenient time for you she will describe and assign your foster friend. There is no pressure. If you are out of town or have a hectic schedule just wait for another time.
But I have a dog. How does that work out?
After the initial sniffing and doggie introductions, they all seem to adjust. The foster cavorts around the yard picking up our dog’s scents. They start to frolic, chase, hide, play. Most importantly they wear each other out. I can happily enjoy early morning coffee or afternoon tea while they romp. A good night’s sound sleep always follows. Who doesn’t need a playmate?
Where can I keep the foster?
Any space that is safe. A secure fenced yard is lovely. And when you walk your leashed dog you will be surprised how many neighbors you will meet. At night, an inside area of a garage, a porch, laundry or mud room is good. The shelter has crates, towels and toys if you have an area that you want to keep the dog cordoned off at night.
What if the dog cries at night? Just like the advice with a colicky new baby – turn on music, a fan, anything that cushions you. The dog is safe. That is of utmost importance. The next morning, the exuberant greeting wipes out any middle of the night nerves.
What if I get unexpectedly called away?
There is a very large support group at the shelter. The dog is quickly picked up. Life happens and this is meant to be comforting to you and the dog. The dog is placed in another foster home and you are free to attend to your needs.
How long do the fosters stay?
An email is sent when there are dogs that can be fostered and your dog can be picked up when it is convenient for you. We usually foster for 5-6 days. Often the noise of the shelter frightens a dog so they immediately respond to a calmer home. We have often fostered two compatible dogs finding they play and exercise in the daytime and comfort each other at night.
Again – how hard is the drop off?
There is time for hugs and quick slobbery goodbyes. Just keep the words, they’ll be fine and dandy in your heart. You gave them a wonderful vacation and training ground for happy futures and forever families.
Why foster?
Over 4,000 animals are received annually at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. To save every adoptable animal, FOTAS diligently tries to comfort each animal so they are readily adoptable. I write a “profile” with specific information about the foster to ease the adoption process. The dog may be shy or playful, plays well with children and other animals, walks well on a leash – this gives the new families a glimpse of matching their hopes for a pet with the personalities and behavior of the adoptable dogs. I try to write about the dogs’ personalities so the match is immediate and a success.
We had a young dog who was extremely timid and easily frightened. He did not even know how to play. After three days he picked up a chew toy and took it to his bed. On day four he let us hold him. Overnight he became a tail wagging, spirited dog. He was ready for his forever family. We made a difference.
Their lives are in our hands.