FOTAS: Abandoned dog illustrates importance of FOTAS’s mission

How can anyone abandon a dog in a parking lot and then drive away? Well, that’s what happened June 5 at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. A man went to the shelter to surrender his dog and was told the shelter was not set up to take surrenders on the weekend. Staff asked if he could come back on Monday. All seemed fine and then the man parked his car, unleashed the dog, left him wandering and drove away.
The poor dog didn’t know what to do. He walked fearfully, wide-eyed around the parking lot when a volunteer, in her car, opened a car door and the dog jumped in. The dog, a black Labrador retriever, was then brought safely into the shelter and given the name Chuck.
What has happened to us? Have we no sense of responsibility and accountability? Have we become so selfish that it’s just about “me, me, me so I’m dumping my dog off and don’t care what happens to him.”
We, as a society, have to improve. We have become less civil, more uncaring for others and more antagonistic.
Fortunately, there are organizations like FOTAS.
FOTAS is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to improving the lives of animals in Aiken County through its involvement with the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Its record since it began in 2009 is simply amazing. It has helped transform the shelter from having a 95% euthanasia rate to having a 95% save rate.
Its volunteers perform all sorts of tasks like going to the shelter and walking dogs or just spending quality time with the animals there. They take dogs out for the day or overnight to get them away from the shelter. They open up their homes and foster dogs for short terms or longer terms, until puppies are old enough or older dogs are healthy enough, and the dogs get to experience life with a family so they are more prepared for adoption.
FOTAS volunteers and supporters had joined shelter staff and county employees for a celebration breakfast at the shelter the day that man abandoned his pet in the parking lot. They were celebrating being able to get together as the threat of COVID decreases.
It was a celebration of the successful public/private partnership FOTAS has with the county.
Everyone was discussing the return of two major fundraisers: the Woofstock Doggie Derby and Family Fun Day to be held later this year and the golf tournament which is scheduled to return in 2022. There was excitement about the groundbreaking, scheduled for later this fall, for the much-needed new building.
Then reality set in when everyone watched as Chuck was left wondering what would happen next in an unfamiliar parking lot.
This act reminded the volunteers and supporters that their commitment to these animals has to be as strong as ever.
Want a happy ending? Chuck, who was understandably nervous and unsure on that Saturday has become a confident dog and, thanks to the efforts of the shelter staff and FOTAS volunteers, has been adopted into a wonderful home.
If only we humans could be that forgiving and capable of providing unconditional love through all circumstances.
Their lives are in our hands.
Caption:
Abandoned dog Chuck was recently adopted and is loving his new forever home.