New Wild Wing Cafe in Aiken to open for business soon

The long wait is about to end.
On Friday, the new Wild Wing Cafe on Aiken’s Southside will be holding a media preview, ribbon-cutting ceremony and VIP Party.
Then the restaurant will be open for business beginning Saturday.
On that day and Sunday, takeout service only will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The week of Oct. 12, Wild Wing Cafe will welcome diners from 4 to 11 p.m.
The week of Oct. 19 and thereafter, the eatery will be serving customers from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Based on information provided in a recent Wild Wing press release, a Friday Night Lights celebration is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Wild Wing CEO Steve Weigel told the Aiken Standard in February that the Wild Wing Cafe would make its debut on the Southside “hopefully” in early April.
Then in late April, after the novel coronavirus pandemic had begun disrupting South Carolina’s economy, Weigel said the new Aiken Wild Wing Cafe wouldn’t open until “right around” the end of June “at the earliest.” At the latest, Weigel added, he was hoping it would be in early August.
Founded in Hilton Head in 1990, the Wild Wing restaurant chain has more than 40 locations that are currently open, getting ready to reopen or are preparing to start serving customers for the first time soon, according to wildwingcafe.com.
There are Wild Wing eateries in Columbia. Georgia’s locations include Augusta and Grovetown.
In addition to chicken wings and a variety of sauces, Wild Wing Cafes offer salads, hamburgers, wraps, chicken fingers and other types of food.
Aiken’s new Wild Wing Cafe is at 470 Fabian Drive. The recently refurbished building used to be the home of Travinia Italian Kitchen, which closed in December 2016.