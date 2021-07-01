Aiken barbecue restaurants prepare for Fourth of July weekend

Local barbecue restaurants are in full swing as the Fourth of July approaches.

In addition to in-person dining, barbecue restaurants have been preparing large to-go and catering orders for the last week.

"All this week and today we're doing prep work – starting today and tomorrow, people will be calling in orders for takeout for various July 4th luncheons," said Bobby Griffin Jr., owner of Bobby's Bar-B-Qn in Warrenville on Thursday. "People will order the barbecue by the pound, all of the sides and ribs for their get togethers."

The week leading up to the Fourth of July is always the busiest time of the year for Duke's Bar-B-Que.

"Almost every single record that we had in our restaurant has always been set on the Fourth of July week," said Christian Judy, owner of Duke's Bar-B-Que. "If our estimation is correct, it will be our biggest day ever in the history of our restaurant for total revenue."

Judy added that his employees start cooking four days in advance of the Fourth of July to satisfy the demand from the Aiken community.

Even though this is the busiest time of year for barbecue restaurants, one local restaurant had its operations disrupted last week.

Carolina Bar-B-Que, located on Main Street in New Ellenton, had a structure fire midday on June 25. The company cooks over charcoal, which is rumored to have caused the fire.

Judy, whose restaurant is less than five miles away from Carolina Bar-B-Que, reached out to offer help to his competition.

"We reached out to them to say, 'Hey listen, if you guys need anything, give us a call,' because we want healthy competition," Judy said. "We don't want to watch somebody suffer – we know what it's been like to go through the pandemic, we know what it's been like with food costs – and it's already hard enough to operate a barbecue right now.

"You don't need a fire. We're there to support the local community and Aiken is big enough for two barbecue restaurants."