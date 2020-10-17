THIS AND THAT: Today is a day unlike any other – maybe

Do you know what day today is?
OK, sure, Saturday. But what DAY is it?
A quick search on the internet shows that it is National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day. I’m sure in reading that tidbit people are scrambling to their computers to do just that. But that is not all.
It seems that the day is special for other reasons. Lots of groups get to lay claim to it. And just as Eminem is having his birthday today, so is 1/365 of the world’s population. Anyone can apparently lay claim to the date.
Today is also National Edge Day. I had never heard of such a thing until I followed the link. People on the straight edge refrain from alcohol, drugs and tobacco. Those celebrating today should try to follow the straight edge, and those who already do are encouraged to get their friends and families to take the same path.
But, if you are still loving that evening glass of wine, no problem. Today is also National Fetch Day. That’s right. Sit on the patio with a glass of Chablis and toss your pooch its favorite toy. When it comes back, take a sip and repeat. See if the glass runs out before Fido’s energy. If the dog is like ours, however, the game will be short lived.
With both Piper and PJ a tossed ball or toy simply brings looks of incredulity. When I am the one who finally gets up to retrieve the toy lying halfway across the backyard, I can almost hear them saying with smirks on their faces, “See, we knew you could do it.”
For those with a golfer’s mentality, today is also National Mulligan Day. Golfers sometimes take a mulligan – a do-over – for an errant shot, usually the first of the round. In reading the day’s description, though, it is not just for those who take to the links for a good walk spoiled. It applies to any endeavor in which a person would like to have a second chance. Today is the day for those who like to insist on persisting. Try it again.
Those with a taste for Italian will be delighted to learn that today is also National Pasta Day. That’s a day I can sink my teeth into. After cleaning the desktop, wishing Eminem and millions of others happy birthday, trying to live the Straight Edge, playing an abridged game of fetch and taking a mulligan, it is time for dinner.
My wife makes a wonderful baked spaghetti, and her kitchen pasta recipe is a family favorite. Lasagna is always one of my options at Italian eateries, and macaroni in any form agrees with my taste buds. The simplicity of spaghetti and meat sauce isn’t to be overlooked.
Have you borrowed and never repaid and perhaps lost a friend because of it? Today it is time to overcome that. It is National Pay Back a Friend Day. The day was created by a bank after a report was issued that said 53% of respondents lost friends who never repaid them money that had been loaned. This is the day that people are encouraged to go to Paypal and send some of that money back.
I was tricked with the name of this last one. Today is also Sweetest Day. As if October with Halloween isn’t sweet enough. But it has to do with being sweet and sharing a kind word or card (or piece of candy) with others. I was thinking of it as a warmup for Halloween. Oh well.
Today is a day unlike any other. But fear not, if these special occasions don’t rise to your expectations, tomorrow is another day. It’s National Chocolate Cupcake Day. Eat up.