THIS AND THAT: Big Brother is watching Mother Nature

George Orwell was right when he predicted the overarching presence of Big Brother in his novel “1984.” Today cameras seem to be omnipresent.
Drive downtown and there are cameras at almost every intersection. Stores have surveillance cameras aimed throughout. Our phones have cameras, and people are not shy about recording anything they see. Nanny cams keep an eye on babies and security cameras watch out for burglars.
With the size of cameras today and their affordability, nothing is safe from the lens. We can photograph or video family members, neighbors, friends and those who would try to invade our property. Thanks to wireless communication, hunters can watch their sites for game in real time from the comfort of their homes.
Yes, cameras are ubiquitous, and I have joined the circus.
A couple of years ago we got a home system that included a doorbell camera. Like the ones advertised on TV, it takes photographs and videos when motion is detected at or near the front door. We are able to see who comes and goes.
Two months ago I gave my wife a wildlife camera for her birthday so we can even spy on Mother Nature. No one escapes the lens. The camera takes pictures and videos day and night and is set off when something comes into range of its sensors. Infrared lights invisibly shine on whatever moves at night, leaving clear black-and-white images.
Our fence backs up to a wooded area that has recently been cleared of underbrush, leaving an open swath perfect for watching what passes by. Often during daylight hours we see a family of deer – mom and two fawns – who make a circuit of our neighborhood. I thought it might be interesting to see if there was anything else that passed by.
With the camera set up on the far side of the fence and pointed parallel to it, we awaited the results. Leaving it there for a couple of days, I retrieved the memory card and connected it to the computer.
We were not surprised by the sight of the deer who came morning, afternoon and night. There is something on the ground near the camera that they enjoy eating. Those animals are beautiful to watch in the 10-second bursts of videos, and we even saw one leap the fence to chew on some of my wife’s plants. The grass and the leaves are greener on the other side, even in the dark.
A pair of raccoons came into view one night, digging in the pine straw for whatever morsels they could find, and one evening another friend join their escapade – the three amigos. A fox and its bushy tail made an ever-brief appearance. With nothing for it to eat, there was no use in posing for the lens. A possum waddled through the camera’s field of view in the wee hours of the morning, squirrels have set off the motion-detecting sensors and a bunny zipped past in a blur.
The biggest surprise was watching a recent video in which one fox disappeared from view just as another one came into the picture. A double treat.
Seeing the images of wildlife has been fascinating, and we aren’t sure what other creatures might pass by in the days and nights ahead. The animals in the area need to be alert, because Big Brother is watching them.