MIKES LIFE: The triumph of having a clean garage

It tells you something when your neighbors give you a standing ovation for successfully pulling your car into your garage.
Mainly, it tells you that you have some caring but smart alecky neighbors who have watched you try and clean your garage for years.
The applause happened last weekend, after two days of my wife and I laboring to get our garage in order, after many attempts over the years that have never quite been successful.
Our garage has been our clearinghouse for everything we didn’t want in the house since we moved in seven years ago. We moved in a bit of a hurry because of a job I was starting, and we didn’t have a lot of time to thoroughly vet what we moved. So plenty of things were just thrown in boxes or bins, and we assured ourselves we’d get around to it at some point.
“At some point” became a moving target, as kids started middle and high school, and then kids started high school and college, and then, well, life just kinda got in the way.
Don’t get me wrong. Our garage was not that bad. It just had tons of stuff that we had not gotten a chance to get around to dealing with. Add into that some home improvement projects such as flooring where the leftovers got stored in the garage, and our garage had turned into a place that I only went if I felt my blood pressure was dangerously low and I needed to get it amped up.
I will own the fact that I am maybe a smidge to blame for why previous attempts to get it clean didn’t pan out. And that is because I was of this mindset: We should pull everything out, pile it up in the front yard, and set fire to it all.
My wife disagreed, based on the fact that she felt the garage contents should be curated, and the fact that this violated various state and local burning laws.
The weather was looking promising for a weekend in the garage, and my wife and I talked about the possibility of finally tackling it. She added this caveat: She was in charge, and I had to bite my tongue and just follow her lead. Based on previous starts and stops, that was a fair suggestion.
As we started to go through boxes, we found one clear thing: We packed up in a big hurry. There were boxes labeled “pine cones” and “rocks.” There were boxes of our daughter’s must-keep books that our soon-to-be college graduate is not going to read again until she has middle school kids. And there were a lot of dishes we had not seen in seven years and had clearly not missed.
One other issue we found is that we had numerous bins that we needed to keep, but we only used for a month out of the year – our holiday decorations. We both love decorating the house for Halloween and Christmas, and we have about 10 bins with our decorations. Those needed a permanent home.
My wife’s plan was simple: We would get some shelving and store all of the holiday decorations on one wall. On the other wall would be all of the bins and boxes we need to go through, and we would go through at least one a week to whittle down what we had. My job: Not start a bonfire.
By the end of Sunday, we had what we had hoped for – a clean garage, with two walls of bins and boxes, one that was permanent, and one that would be slowly whittled away.
When we finished sorting, I took the blower to clean out any remaining debris. We stood back and admired our handiwork. Our neighbors were all working in their yards, and when they saw me hop in the car and pull into the garage, they saw something come to fruition that quite frankly, all of us wondered would ever occur. And for that, I celebrate the applause.