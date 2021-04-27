MIKES LIFE: Bulbs-a-million

I don’t think I have ever sounded like a cranky old man more than after my second trip to the hardware store when I said to my wife, “THERE ARE TOO MANY KINDS OF LIGHT BULBS!”
I was harrumphing because I had already made two trips to the store to replace what should be a fairly simple thing – a couple of bulbs that were out in the downstairs bathroom.
My wife and I bought our home after renting it for a couple of years. After we decided to buy the home, we decided to upgrade fixtures and floors and paint and all kinds of other stuff. And by “we” I mean my wife, who made these decisions, and I am totally fine with that. She is way better at this stuff than I am, and I am excellent at knowing what I don’t know. And I definitely don’t know interior decorating.
The fixtures that were in our house were fairly industrial numbers, and my wife wanted to replace them with new ones that looked a little more to our style. In the downstairs bathroom, we installed a snazzy fixture that housed three bulbs. Twenty years ago, it would have used just three of the standard issue bulbs. But there are now roughly 8 bajillion different types of bulbs that you can get, and if you mix and match it looks, well, weird.
The bulbs we had in this fixture were clear, with a squat shape that was slightly different than the traditional plain ole light bulbs of my youth.
Two of the lights were out, so I went to the store to get some replacements. I went to the light aisle and found sprawling shelves of light after light. Different size, different shape, different colors. And the one thing that was missing for me was the obvious plastered labeling of the wattage. I was trained on basically there being three kinds of bulbs: 40 watt, 60 watt and floodlights. Not the case any more.
I had a taste of this when we installed our kitchen fixtures, and my wife ordered “Edison bulbs,” which I didn’t know were a thing. Again, I am fine with this. But I do think I have to get a little bit of leeway for this all being new to me.
The first lights I brought home had a lot of info on the power of the lights printed on the box, but nothing that actually meant anything to me. Eventually, I found something that said it was equivalent to 60W. Good enough for me.
I brought them home, installed them and turned on the light. And I immediately got a tan. WAY too bright for a small half bathroom.
I returned to the store and found something that equated to 40W. Brought it home. Installed. Turned on the light. And the bathroom had the delightful glow of a surgical room.
Apparently. “Disturbingly bright white light” is a thing. On my third trip back, I found a light that said it was akin to a 40W and called itself “Daylight glow.” I brought it home, installed and voila. Perfect match.
Look, I get that a lot of these lights are to be more environmentally friendly and to cater to growing design trends. And I’m OK with all of that. I’m not some curmudgeon who resists change. I’m just a guy who’s trying to get things right in our house. And to that I think a simple, reasonable request is this: Hey, lightbulb makers, can you put the equivalent wattage more prominently, and also tell me if the light resembles an interrogation lamp? Deal? Cool.