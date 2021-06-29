MIKES LIFE: Backpack perfection

Sometimes, you just have to get your Mickey Mouse backpack in proper order before getting going.
I was reminded of this very important life lesson the other day at the grocery store. I try to do our shopping on Sunday for the week so we don’t have to go to the grocery store the following week as much. And then I end up going pretty much every day because I keep finding a new thing I need that I failed to pick up on my Sunday run.
On this particular Sunday, the store was busy as usual. While I can do an absolutely lightning-fast run at the grocery store when I need to, I schedule my Sunday time as an open-ended stroll. No rush, no schedule. Just a leisurely stroll as I check off the items on my shopping list (or check out the items on the picture of the shopping list that was sent to me by my wife because I left the list at home, often on the reusable grocery bags that I invariably forget).
As I got my items unloaded onto the conveyor belt, I noticed in front of me a mom and her small son. In addition to her regular groceries, she had gotten the son a treat, and he was quite eager to get it in his hand. The clerk sensed this and made a point of scanning it first and handing it to the young fella.
At that point, he set about his important task – getting that treat properly stowed in his bright red backpack. This was a fine backpack indeed, with multiple pockets and zippers and such. And thus the first problem. When you are 3, and presented with multiple choices such as this, it can be overwhelming and frustrating. He tried one pocket. Then another. Not the right fit. Then a water bottle somehow appeared in play, and that added one more wrinkle.
The clerk finished ringing up the order and the bagger finished bagging. The mom paid and gave a courteous look back at me with a shrug, and a “Sorry!”
I assured her it was not a worry, as getting the backpack in order is an important priority at that age.
Progress was not being made, and the youngster was continuing to search for the correct organization. His mom apologized again, which I again assured her was not necessary. Take your time. It’s all good.
It hadn’t been that long that he fumbled with the backpack – maybe a minute or so. But although my kids are now adults, I remember quite well the feeling you get as a parent when your kid is holding up the line. It’s similar to the feeling you get when your kid throws a temper tantrum in public. Or tries to talk to people at the table next to you. Or decides that he doesn’t want to be in the cart now and proceeds to just climb straight out and let gravity do the rest.
And that feeling is not fun. Now, to those of you whose kids never did any of these things, congratulations! I bet that was neat. And to those of you who say, “Harumph! No child should ever blah blah blah,” lighten up. Kids are pretty cool little critters, and it's OK that they are also sometimes unpredictable little mammals.
Eventually, he found the right spot in his backpack for the treat, and his mom helped him secure the water in a side pocket. Backpack perfection.
The mother again said sorry, which I once again said there was no reason to be. “Nice job with the backpack, young man,” I said as they left. So the next time a kid is doing whatever the equivalent is to adjusting his Mickey Mouse backpack and holding up the line, do yourself a favor. If you’re a parent, think back to times when those behind you in line weren’t getting antsy. Remind yourself to take a deep breath and use this chance to slow down, as life often runs a little too downhill. And lastly, stop and appreciate the fact that you can’t just throw things haphazardly into a Mickey Mouse backpack. Perfection takes work.