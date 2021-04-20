MIKES LIFE: All systems ... no

One of the rites of spring for me is the first time in April, when I go to my sprinkler control panel, turn it on and wait with bated breath to see it will turn on.
I have an in-ground sprinkler system, and I usually get a tremendous use out of 25% of the zones that I have.
I have four zones spread around my yard. They are:
• Zone 1: Partially in my backyard, with one all the way at the front. They are separated by a fence. The two heads in the backyard portion mainly spray on the fence, as is evidenced by the water line that has been on the fence since we moved in. The one head at the front would be useful, were it not for the other two dragging it down by watering the fence.
• Zone 2: Waters the front yard. A solid citizen that does its job without fail.
• Zone 3: Waters the backyard and does … fine, I guess. My backyard is not very big, and it mainly waters plants that, to be honest, really don’t care if I give them water. They are a bunch of native plants and monkey grass, all of which just shrug during a rain deficit and are like, “Meh. Whatever. We're used to this.”
• Zone 4: I have no idea what Zone 4 does or where it is. It is a mystery, like one of those light switches in your house that you have no idea what it turns on. I can only assume when I try and run Zone 4 some neighbor’s sprinkler system six doors down comes on.
Now I know many of you are saying, “Mike, it’s really easy to correct this.” To which I say, I am sure it is, for people who are good at this stuff. I am not. I do not enjoy it. I do not like it. And, thus, I avoid it.
Add to the fact that I only really need Zone 2, and I feel no need to mess with the others. My yard is not exactly a botanical garden. But I did have my yard sodded a few years ago, and I do love my front yard. (Side note: I know lots of folks think that front yards are a waste. But I like my front yard. I like kids playing on it. I like walking barefoot on it and watching the stars. I like throwing a football or baseball on it. And I like that I have two kids of mowing age so I can sit on the porch and watch them tend to it.)
So you can imagine my disappointment when I went and fired up my sprinkler for the first time this year, pressed the control panel to activate Zone 2 and got … nothing.
I turned to Zone 1. The pump fired up and my fence started being watered immediately. I turned to Zone 3. Bunch of plants who couldn’t care less got wet. Turned to Zone 4. I assume a neighbor got some water.
I went to my neighbor who is my go-to for such issues. I told him my problem – that one zone would not turn on. He said, “Hmm. You probably have a valve stuck. Do you know where your valves are?”
I responded honestly. “I don’t know what my valves are.”
He patiently explained to me what the issue could be (valves, apparently?) and came over to look at it. He reached down at the wiring at the pump and picked up a loose wire. “Well, here’s your problem.” Apparently, electrical power to certain zones requires actual connections, not just wishful thinking on my part.
My neighbor offered to help me figure out what needed to be connected where, and he would be able to do it, no doubt. However, I am going to contact a professional (as recommended by said neighbor) to come look at the whole system and see if I can make it all more functional and useful. Who knows – maybe they can even figure out where Zone 4 is.