FOTAS: It's important to teach kids how to care for animals

There have been many missed opportunities over the past year due to the pandemic. One very big loss for us was not being able to visit area schools. We believe that humane education is a crucial part of helping our community.
Visiting area schools and teaching young people about the importance of spay and neuter to control our pet population, proper animal care and how to stay safe when they encounter stray animals are just a few of the many things we teach children.
I cannot tell you how happy we were to hear from Gloverville Elementary School in March. Fifth grade teacher Mary Reilly Snyder emailed FOTAS that the school's Beta Club was going to collect items from our Wish List to help the county shelter’s homeless pets. For two weeks, they collected much-needed items. I then picked up the gifts and met with a group of amazing young people who showed great interest in what we do. I could tell they all loved animals. One young man who wasn’t part of the club saved his money to help the dogs. It was such a selfless, kind thing to do, we named a special hound dog after him. Aiden the hound was heartworm-positive and benefitted from his namesake’s kind donation.
Volunteer Cindie Davidson and I returned to meet with the club in April. This time we brought the kids some treat bags to thank them for their donation drive. We also brought a special dog that had been injured and needed a lot of help. We talked about the importance of caring for any pet you have and why veterinary care and keeping pets safe with proper shelter, food, water and exercise is so important.
The kids listened intently and asked questions. Cindie and I were so impressed by these young students.
In May, this same group came for a visit to the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The students needed service hours, so they chose to come to the shelter and read to the dogs. What a fabulous day for all involved. FOTAS volunteers showed the group and their parents around and the students were able to sit by the kennels and read books to the dogs.
The dogs loved every minute, pressing their furry bodies against the kennel bars, trying to get as close as they could to the readers. Our shyer, more fearful dogs benefited from all the love these children poured out by reading, talking to them and sitting next to them.
We get so many homeless stray pets from all over the county. It is essential we meet young people and show them how they can make a difference in the lives of these pets and change the future.
Their lives are in our hands.
captions:
Kathy Jacobs picks up pet food and other items donated by Gloverville Elementary School students.
Beta Club kids read to Sid, a shelter dog who has since been adopted.