FOTAS: Adopters share happy tales about pets adopted from ACAS

After pets are adopted from the Aiken County Animal Shelter, staff members follow up to see how they are doing in their new homes. Here are emails received from recent adopters:
Veterinarian describes Riley as ‘the perfect dog’
Riley is the best thing that has happened to us. He is well behaved, eats well, and loves every living creature! (Dogs, cats, babies, kids, adults … even plants.) We started potty training him as soon as he came home. It hasn’t been the easiest, but he is starting to tell us when he needs to go. He loves being around us and is just so full of life! He has a very comfy doggy bed but prefers to sleep on ours. Our vet described Riley as “the perfect dog.”
Rocío Núñez
Enzo is a hugging hound
Enzo is doing quite well! The hound is quite strong with this one! LOL! He is such a joy to be around, and he is always up for giving hugs!
Shawn Chandler
Bonded kittens adapting well to new home
Boots and Tux are doing wonderfully. We are so glad we adopted both of them and feel it would have been a big mistake to separate them. We recommend your shelter to everyone we talk to because we have had such a positive experience. Keep up the great work!
Ruth Leazer
Licorice now has two canine sisters and a feline brother
Licorice is doing great! We live in New Hampshire and I was working in Aiken for the winter. So, we drove him home for the summer and he is doing really well. We love him! He has two dog sisters and a cat brother – and he just fit in right away and gets along with everyone.
Kate Paquin
Husky Cyrus loves everyone except squirrels
Cyrus is the best! My other dog, a 9-year-old female pit bull terrier, loves him. She hasn't had a younger buddy to play and frolic with for a long time. Cyrus loves adults, kids, other dogs – everyone and everything except squirrels. He is eating well, sits on command, comes when you call him and loves to ride in the car. I am so appreciative and grateful to have him. Thanks so much for what you do. You are bringing joy to people (and dogs) and making a positive difference in the world.
Jessie L. Smith
Now is a great time to adopt a furry family member. All this week, FOTAS and the ACAS are participating in Pick Me! SC, a statewide promotion to adopt out more pets in need. Through Monday, June 27, we are offering significant discounts and, in some cases, waiving adoption fees altogether!