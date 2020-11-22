ECOVIEWS: Every child should have some coverboards

My grandson, Sam, caught his first snake when he was seven years old by making a mistake. He knew the rule: A knowledgeable adult must identify the snake and confirm that it is harmless before he got near it. But when he turned over a piece of roofing tin, he stared for a moment then reached down and grabbed what he took to be a worm.
For any child to pick up a snake in any Southern state without an adult there to be sure what kind it is should be as off-limits as running across a busy highway or sticking a finger in a light socket. If a car is coming or the power is on, the outcome could be disastrous. Likewise, with a few snakes. But a worm? No problem. Sam and I realized at the same time that he held not a worm but a small brown snake – a Southeastern crowned snake.
Crowned snakes are pretty little creatures with a glossy tan body and a black nose and head. One crawling just beneath a sandy surface looks like an earthworm. They never bite people, and even if they tried, their mouths are too small to get a grip. Despite their inoffensive appearance and docile nature toward people, they are formidable predators on improbable prey – venomous centipedes.
Earlier in the year we had put out several pieces of discarded roofing tin as coverboards in the area. Our purpose was to find bugs and other animals under them, maybe even snakes. So far that day we had seen only crickets, roly-polies and beetles under the coverboards. Sam had been fascinated with all of them, the way children should be. He had caught a few, examined them and let them go. He was ready for the next interesting animal and grabbed what he thought was a worm but turned out to be a snake.
When you consider yield versus time and money invested, coverboards are, without question, the most effective technique for finding certain kinds of animals. Once placed on the ground a coverboard continues to do its job; no maintenance required. Its job is to serve as a microhabitat where mammals, reptiles, amphibians and hundreds of different invertebrates can find refuge without being trapped or constrained in any way. If something is under the coverboard when you lift it, you are treated to a wildlife adventure, sometimes, as Sam discovered, an unexpected one.
If you want to show kids an array of animals that qualify as hidden biodiversity, put out a few coverboards in your backyard or any outdoor site where you have permission to do so. At a time when too many children sit in front of the TV or electronic games for too many hours each day, a small array of coverboards can encourage a healthy, much-needed outdoor activity. Wooden boards in a backyard work as well as tin and will be almost certain to harbor some kind of bug to show a child. It might be a bessie bug beetle, an earwig or an earthworm. Most children are excited to see creatures in a natural setting. A roll of inexpensive tar paper cut into square sheets works well, too. Most animals do not care what they are hiding under – whether log, rock or coverboard.
A child needs to know some basic environmental safety rules regarding situations that might arise. Fire ants, centipedes and black widow spiders also like to hide under cover, but they make up only a tiny fraction of the many delightful creatures to be discovered and picked up. If you are really concerned about an encounter with something harmful, use a stick to turn over the coverboard, then step back. You’ll only need to run if you find a bumble bee or yellow jacket nest. If you have access to a backyard or another patch of land and you want to find numerous small animals without disrupting their habitat needs, give coverboards a try.
