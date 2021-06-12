ECOVIEWS: Birds set the bar for scavenger hunts

John Byrd spotted the nest with the pale yellow bird sitting atop the rim as our canoe drifted past. We were in a blackwater stream beneath a canopy of red maple and sweetgum trees. Scattered clouds had kept June’s afternoon temperatures at a pleasant level. Seeing a nest of wood shavings bound together with spider webs hanging over the edge of the creek would have confirmed the white-eyed vireo nest even without the female sitting on the rim.
Earlier in the day we had watched summer tanagers feed their babies in a nest made of stems, leaves and bark with a modest interlacing of Spanish moss. The nest sat on the branch of a white oak 30 feet high. We had also carefully avoided a folded lawn chair where Carolina wrens brought caterpillars to their four babies in a nest made up of assorted dead plant materials. Seeing three distinctly different bird nests in one afternoon underscored the remarkable diversity of nest-building abilities among native birds.
If birds participated in scavenger hunts, each contestant would be given a different list of things to collect. And the variety of items would be extraordinary. The nest of the common Carolina chickadee inside a small natural cavity or birdhouse offers a comfortable nursery for developing young. The base is lined with green moss. Other nest-building materials may include ferns, feathers and even rabbit fur. The closely related tufted titmouse sometimes supplements padding of its nest of soft natural material such as animal fur with man-made bits of cloth and string. Barn swallows build nests of mud, which they line with feathers, usually white ones.
Acceptable nesting sites vary wildly from one species to another. And they are often restricted to a particular kind of tree and a certain placement on the tree. Many birds are cavity nesters that prefer bluebird or duck boxes, old knot holes or abandoned woodpecker cavities. Whip-poor-wills and chuck-will’s-widows do not build nests. Instead they lay their eggs on leaves or pine needles in shaded woods. Of the many birds building nests in trees, some are highly selective of the type of tree, the formation of the branches and the height above the ground. For example, cedar waxwings choose a horizontal tree limb up to 50 feet high, and red-winged blackbirds invariably attach their nests to cattails, bulrushes or other tall plants associated with water.
Some birds exhibit OCD-like behavior in their selection of particular accoutrements as part of the nest ensemble. Understanding how certain components benefit successful nesting remains a mystery. Thanks to one study, a rationale was provided for an unusual feature of some bird nests. Great crested flycatchers, tufted titmice and blue grosbeaks often place a shed snakeskin in the nest. Flycatchers nest in tree holes (or bird boxes) and often drape a snakeskin on the outside of the nest cavity, a phenomenon reported in the scientific literature in the 1800s. Ornithologists speculated that the snakeskin deterred would-be egg predators that might themselves become prey to snakes.
Does the strategy really work? Elizabeth Medlin and Tom Risch of Arkansas State University conducted a convincing study that identified a predator – flying squirrels – and suggested that having a snakeskin as a greeting card can be of value in warding off this common predator of some bird eggs. The researchers put up 60 nest boxes, placing quail eggs in each. In 40 boxes they placed a snakeskin in or outside the nest. In 20 boxes they put no snakeskin. None of the 40 nests with snake skins were attacked. Of the nests without snakeskins, 20% had eggs eaten by flying squirrels. The results support the contention that a shed snakeskin deters flying squirrels from entering a bird nest and eating the eggs.
Most bird nests are federally protected and must not be disturbed. But we can marvel at the rabbit fur, white feathers and other oddities collected by birds in the world’s greatest scavenger hunt.