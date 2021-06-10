ARTS AND HUMANITIES: In-person symphony concerts return to Aiken in October

Now is the time to renew subscriptions. After a break necessitated by the pandemic, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra is poised once again to offer a full concert season. There are three main options for 2021-22 (classical, chamber and pop) with combinations of two or three series available.
The four classical concerts conform to the traditional formula articulated by Maestro Donald Portnoy when he first took up the baton of Aiken’s premiere musical organization: a major symphony paired with a concerto or other work featuring a noted soloist.
Given space constraints, I will highlight only the works for soloist in the upcoming classical series. For the opening concert on Oct. 30, for example, Aikenites welcome back to the Etherredge Center stage Marina Lomazov at the keyboard in a performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s perennially popular first piano concerto, which, like so many of the composer’s works, is brimming with lush melodies. The Nov. 21 concert showcases cellist Claire Bryant, who joined Lamazov as a member of the USC music faculty just two years ago; a member of the Carnegie Hall-affiliated Decoda chamber music collective, Bryant will be playing Joseph Haydn’s one and only cello concerto, a work presumed lost until its “rediscovery” in 1961. For Valentine’s Day, area residents have a special treat in store: love songs from the world of opera featuring four soloists in selections from Mozart, Verdi and Puccini. The fourth classical concert on April 11 will showcase violinist Yuriy Bekker, concertmaster of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, in a performance of Max Bruch’s “Violin Concerto No. 1,” the first of three that the German Romantic composer wrote and his most enduring.
The two-concert chamber series will include George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 14 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and a March 13 program at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts. In just a few years, the ASO performance of “Messiah” has become an annual holiday staple in our fair city; this year’s program will feature soloists Diana Amos, Rachel Calloway, Dominic Armstrong and Jacob Will. The Amentum Center concert will have its own star power with violinist Ari Streisfeld, a founding member of the JACK quartet, named for the first letters of the first names of the four members. A champion of contemporary music, Streisfeld will be, in this case, performing Mozart’s fifth violin concerto, subtitled “Turkish”; and the program will also showcase Franz Schubert’s fifth symphony.
Those whose musical taste encompasses orchestral pops will have two concerts to enjoy in 2021-22: the traditional “Home for the Holidays” concert with the Aiken Civic Ballet on Dec. 11 and a “Bravo Broadway” program on May 14. The latter will showcase the vocal stylings of tenor Hugh Panaro, who played the title role in New York productions of “Phantom of the Opera” three times and appeared in numerous other musicals in cities across the country.
Patrons can choose to subscribe separately to the classical or chamber series or they can combine one or the other or both with pop orchestra options. For additional information, contact the ASO at 803-220-7251 or admin@aikensymphonyorchestra.com. The deadline for renewing subscribers to keep their current seats or to make changes is July 1; tickets for single performances go on sale starting Aug. 1. For those of us who have missed live concerts, the ASO’s decision to return to full programming is very welcome news. Let’s support our local symphony orchestra and make the 2021-22 season the very best ever.