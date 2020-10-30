ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Aiken poet has biggest year ever

Sixteen decades after his death, James Matthewes Legare is having a really big year. This past spring the 19th-century poet and inventor was inducted into the South Carolina Academy of Authors, our state’s literary hall of fame. In April, his gravesite at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church was designated as an American Library Association Literary Landmark. Now, this fall, his former residence on Laurens Street finally got its own historical marker.
By the time of his death in 1859, Legare must have thought that his life had been largely a failure. During the 35 years allotted to him by fate, he never managed to solidify his reputation as an author or to exploit the practical application of his inventions. How he would have relished recent developments in his adopted city.
Although the gala induction ceremony at the Etherredge Center was canceled in April because of the pandemic, Legare’s name was nevertheless added to a list of over 90 distinguished writers honored by induction into the state’s literary hall of fame: www.scacademyofauthors.com. Also inducted in absentia this past spring were four other notable Aiken-based authors: Pam Durban, Andrew Geyer, Steven Naifeh and Gregory White Smith.
Another programming victim of the pandemic was the April dedication at St. Thaddeus of the poet’s gravesite as an ALA landmark, only the sixth such landmark in our state. Thus, the poet’s final resting place joins other South Carolina locations of literary importance including the McCutchen House on the USC Horseshoe, a site long associated with James Dickey; the Pat Conroy Center in Beaufort; and the birthplace of civil rights icon Benjamin Mays in Greenwood.
Financed by the South Carolina State Library, the Friends of South Carolina Libraries and the South Carolina Academy of Authors, the marker, which faces Greenville Street, makes note of Legare’s book of verse titled “Orta Undis” or “Sprung from Waves.” An ostensible reference to the birth of the Roman goddess Venus, the book’s title effectively signals the subject areas most prominently covered in its pages: the power of love and the beauty of nature. Of his nature poems, “To a Lily,” “Haw Blossoms” and “Ornithologoi” (Bird Voices) are considered his most successful because they have been most consistently anthologized.
Roughly during the same time in the 1840s that Henry David Thoreau was conducting his experiment in human ecology at Walden Pond, Legare was confronting the flora and fauna of the South Carolina woods just outside his cottage door. His collection of verse, published by William Ticknor of Boston, did not sell well; but it did attract a number of important admirers. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, for example, described Legare’s poetry as “full of tenderness and the dew of youth.” Certainly it can be said that Legare’s role as a Romantic poet in the American South offered an effective regional counterbalance to the work of the Northern writers who dominated the period.
The second major commemoration of Legare’s tenure in our town – born in Charleston in 1823, he moved here with his parents and two siblings in 1846 after a diagnosis of consumption – is this fall’s installation of an historical marker in front of the Legare-Morgan Cottage. Sponsored by the Aiken County Historical Society, the two-sided marker pays homage to the 13 years that Legare used his Laurens Street residence as his base of operations. In the cottage he taught painting classes; among his students was his future wife Anne Andrews of Augusta. In the same makeshift home studio and laboratory, he conducted scientific experiments, including his invention of a substance he called lignine, or plastic cotton. By combining cotton fiber with certain chemical agents, Legare created a material that could be molded to make shingles, picture frames and furniture. Prime specimens of his plastic cotton furniture are now part of the permanent collections of the South Carolina State Museum and the Charleston Museum.
Although tuberculosis cut short the time allotted to him to reach his fullest potential, it is gratifying that he has now received some belated but much-deserved recognition for his creativity. For more information on Legare’s life and career, please consult the biographical entry I wrote for the digital “South Carolina Encyclopedia.” This free online resource covers hundreds upon hundreds of topics related to our state’s past and present: www.scencyclopedia.org.