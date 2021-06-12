FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Your marriage: Go deeper

“God created marriage. No government subcommittee envisioned it. No social organization developed it. Marriage was conceived and born in the mind of God.” — Max Lucado
“For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother, and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” — Bible (Genesis 2:24)
My wife and I try to spend time each day, usually early in the morning, praying together and reading a book that helps us talk about our marriage, how we relate to each, what we enjoy doing together, our children and other related subjects. The idea is to extend our relationship beyond the surface level, not just living with an acquaintance but instead truly understanding and practicing what it means for two to become one.
Below is a list of questions to stimulate your thinking about your own marriage. Your thoughts and hopefully your discussion will obviously depend a lot on how long you have been married. However, in my observation the length of marriage doesn’t necessarily produce increased familiarity and closeness; it sometimes leads to apathy, contempt and even animosity.
I encourage you to talk the questions over with your spouse. Children have been left out of these questions, but they obviously introduce a whole new set of considerations.
• Why do you plan to get or stay married? Hopefully your marriage vows contain “until death do us part,” and not “until he/she no longer makes me happy.” Have you discussed what unconditional love means? (That’s agape love – the kind God has for us.) Is your marriage the number one priority for both of you, or is it simply one of numerous interests you have and maintain for your own benefit?
• What is your definition of a successful marriage? Having someone to care for you and with whom to have sex is not the answer. What are your expectations for your spouse, and are they reasonable? Does your spouse know what they are?
• What is the role of God and the Bible in your life and that of your spouse, individually and together? Unequally yoked means that you have different beliefs and goals in significant areas of your lives. If they are irreconcilable, your marriage may be, as well.
• Who will be affected by your marriage decisions, e.g., staying together, separating, deciding not to get married at all? You certainly will, and children and other family members as well. You may also have a negative impact on others who respect and care for you.
• Has your love for your spouse changed? How is it different? Why? Have you discussed these changes with your spouse? Love in marriage changes with time. Romantic love is wonderful, but it needs to mature into that unconditional sacrificial love that makes marriages last.
• What else has changed in your relationship? Have jobs and other realities in life affected your relationship? Are your needs being met and how are they different now? Are you meeting your spouse’s needs?
• What are the positives and negatives in your marriage? Have you discussed them?
• Are there unresolved conflicts, e.g., finances, disciplining children, shared household responsibilities? Do you have an agreed-upon process for resolving conflicts?
• Do you still trust each other? Are there areas in your life that you keep secret from your spouse? Why? Trust can be regained, but it takes time. The best answer is to always tell the truth. It’s normally quite difficult to hide anything from your spouse.
• Are you satisfied with the level of intimacy? This means not just sexual intimacy, but are you able to discuss these topics openly, calmly, and without fear of retribution.
• What could you and your spouse do to improve your marriage? Are you willing to work together to agree on and implement improvements? What would it take to change your behavior with your spouse?
• Do you need to see a marriage counselor?
You can probably think of other and maybe better questions. The real question is: are you willing to dig deep to make your marriage truly one made in and blessed by Heaven?