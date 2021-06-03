FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: You’ve been phubbed

“A notification is an interruption or a distraction.” — Alex Haselberger (productivity and time management coach)
“My brothers and sisters, practice your faith in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ by not favoring one person over another.” — Bible (James 2:1)
How many times have you been talking to your friend when their cell phone rang, and they put you on hold to answer the call? You may be having a great conversation, but it is interrupted. It was clear your friend didn’t recognize the caller, but they put you on hold nevertheless. You try to be understanding and wait patiently. This happens twice.
The calls are finished and you ask “Is everything all right?” Your friend responds “Oh yeah, it was nothing.” You hold your tongue but you’re a little upset.
You’ve just been phubbed.
According to an article published by the Marriage Dynamics Institute, the term phubbing originated in 2012 to define certain phenomenon common among smartphone users. They came up with the name phubbing: the act of ignoring someone you are with and giving attention to your mobile phone instead.
In 2020, the number of smartphone users in the United States was estimated at 294.15 million. In other words, 95% of us own a cellphone of some kind, and 77% have a smart phone. That’s a lot of phones! Even more surprising (to me anyhow), research shows the average American checks his or her phone as often as every six minutes. That’s 150 times a day!
In study conducted by Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, 46% of participants said they had experienced phubbing from their significant other. For half of those who reported being phubbed, this created conflict in the relationship. I would guess you and I have been on both ends of this situation. If we are on the snubbed end, it does something to our sense of connection and even of our value to the other.
It seems that even if you don’t answer the phone, it has an effect on you. Dr. Catherine Jackson, a licensed psychologist and board-certified neurotherapist, explains that a simple notification on your phone can cause a rise in cortisol levels in the brain. As a result, it’s not uncommon to feel slightly agitated when your phone buzzes. In fact, she says, “people who constantly check their alerts have higher stress levels.”
Dr. Jackson suggests some actions we can take to minimize the impact of the cell phone on our marriage.
Agree on phone-free times each day. Take time to be together, to reconnect and to talk. Try morning, evening, meals, some time when you won’t allow yourself to be distracted.
Designate phone free zones in your home. For example, no phones at the dinner table. The bedroom is another good place to be free from phones. Make allowances If emergency calls are a possibility, but hopefully this will be infrequent.
Take periodic breaks from social media. The social media contacts will still be there and you can review them at a time which is best for you. You manage it; don’t let it manage you. Maybe even disable the notifications from social media apps. Designate a certain time each day to check the platforms you are interested in, and stick to your limits. A fast from social media might help reorder priorities. You will find you can get along without the constant interruptions.
Dr. Jackson suggests one approach that will help you minimize the impact of phubbing. In social situations, step away if you need to deal with an actual emergency. And then when you return, engage fully with those around you
Back in 2018, an article in Time Magazine mentioned a study which found that phubbing was a threat to four “fundamental needs” – belongingness, self-esteem, meaningful existence and control – by making phubbed people feel excluded and ostracized.
Remember these words from the Bible, especially with your spouse: “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others” (Philippians 2:3,4).