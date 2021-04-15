FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Words can hurt or heal

“The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn't said.” — Peter Drucker
“The one who has ears to hear, let him hear.” — Bible (Matthew 11:15)
In the very beginning of the Bible, the third verse in Genesis 1, we read the words “God said.” The first few chapters in the Bible continue to mention God “speaking,” which causes things to happen, to come in to being. Again, in the Bible we read in James 1:18: “He (God) chose to give us birth through the word of truth, that we might be a kind of firstfruits of all he created.”
Quoting from an unknown source (but the words ring true): “Words do more than convey information. The power of our words can actually destroy one’s spirit, even stir up hatred and violence. They not only exacerbate wounds but inflict them directly. Of all the creatures on this planet, only man has the ability to communicate through the spoken word. The power to use words is a unique and powerful gift from God.”
Perhaps we need to be more careful about what we say, whether verbally or in writing. Pastor Brian Schwertley, author of numerous books, suggests “All relationships are established and developed by means of communication. Even God used verbal and then written communication to establish a relationship with His bride, the church.” He then goes on offer thoughts on how we can monitor our words so they benefit and encourage our marriage relationships.
Honesty. The marriage relationship is designed first of all to be very intimate. The physical component is what we focus on most, but the relational component is more important in the long run. We must have complete trust in our spouse. That doesn’t mean we will never be hurt, but it does mean that the hurt is not intentional and that we will work together to reconcile and be more loving.
Openness. Quoting Pastor Schwertley, “Husbands and wives should not have to guess what each other is thinking. The only way for us to reveal our thoughts to one another is to speak, to communicate. Although both the husband and wife are responsible to communicate and be open with each other, it is the husband’s responsibility, as leader of the household, to ensure that the channels of communication are continually open.”
Encouragement. To encourage means among other things to avoid anger. We can’t avoid getting upset at times, but what makes marriages successful is the ability to deal with disturbing situations in beneficial ways. Rather than tearing our spouse down, we must seek ways to build them up and to enhance our relationship. As the oft used phrase implies, we must be thankful the glass is half full, and not complain that it’s half empty (and then work together to fill it).
Don’t prejudge. Not only must we be open to listening to our spouse, but we must listen without judging. We may not have all the information needed to make a decision or to react to a given situation. As the Bible says, “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry” (James 1:19). “Do not assume you know what your spouse is thinking. Do not assume that you know your spouse’s motives or opinions regarding a situation without first communicating and receiving the necessary information verbally” (Pastor Schwertley).
On Saturday, 9-11:30 a.m., April 24, FAMCO will present a workshop on communication in the family. It will be in Life Choices Pregnancy Care building, 1900 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC (behind McDonald’s). Larry Glover will be the speaker. He is a retired Air Force certified behavioral health counselor with over 35 years of experience working with military service members, retirees and families. Please contact FAMCO and let us know you will be joining us. The cost is only $5 per person, paid at the door.
Communication is the No. 1 contributor to the success – or failure – of any marriage. In fact, failure to hear and respond to God is the number one human failure.