FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: What is a Christian marriage?

“What greater thing is there for two human souls than to feel that they are joined for life to strengthen each other in all labor, to rest on each other in all sorrow, to minister to each other in all pain, to be one with each other in silent, unspeakable memories at the moment of the last parting.” — George Eliot
“As a young man marries a young woman, so will your Builder marry you; as a bridegroom rejoices over his bride, so will your God rejoice over you.” — Bible (Isaiah 62:5)
A young couple came to me a few years ago asking for advice in their preparation for their upcoming wedding. During our discussion we talked about why they wanted to get married. Their answer was a vague “It seems like the right thing to do.” When I asked them their reasoning behind the statement, they didn’t have one, other than their perception that it still had some cultural significance. However, they admitted in their age group hooking up together without marriage seemed to be about as common and just as acceptable.
This young couple was correct in thinking that marriage “is the right thing to do” if a man and a woman want to live together. However, the reasons are not as vague as they thought.
From a secular viewpoint there are significant benefits to marriage. These benefits derive primarily from the fact that society (at least for the most part) still believes that couples who make a marriage commitment benefit society as a whole. Marriage provides tax benefits to couples. Because of the health benefits of marriage, health insurance can be less expensive for married couples.
In addition, there are many emotional benefits of marriage. Many studies have shown the following benefits for married couples. They are:
• More likely to live longer.
• More likely to be mentally healthier.
• More likely to be happier.
• More likely to recover from illness quicker and more successfully.
It is important to note, however, that the secular benefits to marriage are self-centered. The marriage relationship was initially designed by God for a very different purpose. As we have noted in the past, in the second chapter in the first book in the Bible, i.e., from the very beginning, God said the two “shall become one flesh.”
Gary Thomas, author of many books regarding marriage and relationships, makes the following bold statement: “We have to stop asking of marriage what God never designed it to give – perfect happiness, conflict-free living, and idolatrous obsession.” Thomas then goes on to explain that marriage is an “other-centered union ... Marriage mirrors God’s covenant relationship with His people.”
As the widely accepted Westminster Shorter Catechism says, “Man’s chief end is to glorify God, and to enjoy Him forever.” We were created not for our pleasure but for His, and in God’s design marriage is for a man and women to come together for each other’s benefit – not just for their own. Secular teaching says “look out for yourself first.” The Bible says “Wives, be subject to your own husbands, as to the Lord,” and “Husbands ought also to love their own wives as their own bodies. He who loves his own wife loves himself.”
Bob Lepine, with FamilyLife Today, suggests two things that make a marriage distinctly Christian.
A uniquely Christian marriage has a different kind of purpose. In Psalm 34:3 we read: “Oh, magnify the Lord with me and let us exalt His name together!” Lepine says a friend of his used that verse when he proposed. He moved beyond natural selfishness and recognized a greater goal for his life.
A uniquely Christian marriage has a different kind of love. True marital love is God-centered instead of self-centered. It’s upward and outward instead of being inward. Christian love is self-sacrificing, not self-serving love. It is a forgiving love, not a hard-hearted love. Ultimately it should be controlled by the Spirit and not by the flesh. Only with God’s help can we love our spouse with the kind of love God demonstrated to us through His son Jesus Christ.