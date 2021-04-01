FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: We all make mistakes

“We think that forgiveness is weakness, but it's absolutely not; it takes a very strong person to forgive.” — T. D. Jakes
“But Jesus was saying, 'Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing.'” — Bible (Luke 23:34)
Gary Thomas, in his book “Cherish,” tells of an incident involving missing keys and his wife. He woke up late one morning when he had an early appointment. He hurriedly dressed, rushed through breakfast and went to grab his car keys on the way out the door. But his keys weren’t in their usual location.
He frantically searched around where they should have been but couldn’t find them. His wife noticed his panicky actions and asked him:
“What’s the matter?”
“I can’t find my car keys anywhere.”
“Oh, I’m so sorry! They’re in my purse. I had to drive your car last night.”
After a moment’s hesitation, Gary tenderly kissed her, put his voice in soft mode, and said, “Don’t worry about it, honey.” He knew Lisa wasn’t try to make life difficult for him. Yelling at her would have done no good for anyone. It was also clear that she was sorry for forgetting to replace his keys.
What would you have done in this situation? We’ve all been there, in some form or fashion, and on both ends of the story. We all mess up. “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).
Last week we talked about cherishing our spouse. Gary Thomas indicates that cherish is “icing on the love cake.” In Gary’s story above if he had become upset with his wife, she would not have doubted his love, but she would not have felt cherished.
The question for today is: How do you react when your spouse “stumbles”? (We are not talking about abuse or overly destructive behavior. That’s a totally different situation.)
As the scripture quoted above indicates, we all “stumble.” None of us are perfect. Imperfect people marry imperfect people. The source of many marital problems is that we stumble in different ways, and we don’t know how to react when our spouse stumbles their way.
Gary says we should remember “these six words – ‘this is how your spouse stumbles’ – and get over it.”
Marriages aren’t successful because husband and wife are close to perfect. They are successful only when we apply grace to each other’s imperfections. Some stumbling blocks take an effort, and time, to remove. Gary says that “recovery involves relapse.” If the husband had “a past,” has made a good progress in recovery, and then has a relapse, his spouse can respond in two ways.
“Again? After you promised me you wouldn’t? I knew I’d never be able to trust you!”
Or she can say: “Babe, I’m so sorry. You’ve done so well, and I’m proud of how hard you have worked and how long you’ve had success. Let’s talk about what happened this time.”
Which response would you give/prefer to receive?
Experts say recovery often involves relapse. One particular type of addiction may take as long as five years for full recovery. Some say that you never recover from addiction to alcohol to the point where a little bit would be OK; you just have to stay away from it completely.
Gary suggests we cherish our spouse in the midst of each other’s imperfections with the attitudes:
• Humility. We aren’t better than our spouse, and we don’t look down on them.
• Gentleness. We respond with love and understanding when our spouse stumbles.
• Patience. We don’t expect perfection, and we understand that overcoming certain stumbling blocks takes time. We don’t lecture them when they fail. We speak encouragement and support.
• Forbearance. No matter how badly our spouse’s behavior affects us, we don’t become angry. We let go of our resentment and frustration.
As we recognize and celebrate Easter Sunday, isn’t it wonderful to realize that God, who is perfect, loves us in all our imperfections. When we accept what Christ did for us on the cross, God no longer sees our imperfections; He sees the righteousness of His own Son instead.