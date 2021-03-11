FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Ways to cherish your spouse

“Marriage is a commitment- a decision to do, all through life, that which will express your love for one’s spouse.” — Herman H. Kieval
“And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” — Bible (Colossians 3:14)
Last week we talked about the importance of cherishing your spouse. Even though the agape love (God’s unconditional love) that we should be feeling and expressing to our spouse covers all that cherishing means, we often forget to show that love to our spouse. They may know they are loved but not feel cherished. In fact, if we forget to cherish our spouse the love may grow cold, and our marriage may be in trouble. Last week I quoted Gary Thomas from his book titled Cherish: “In one sense, love is the nurturing aspect of marriage, while cherish is the ‘tasting’ aspect of marriage. Love meets the need; cherish tickles the tongue.”
Today we will consider some practical steps we can take to show our spouse we love and cherish them. These thoughts come from the Marriage Dynamics Institute, which by the way is a great source for advice on having a successful marriage.
Be intentional. Take time to do things together that you both enjoy, and also be willing to do learn to like some things just to please your spouse.
Forgive quickly. Forgiveness is not always easy.We want retribution, or at least a recognition that we’ve been offended. We must forgive even when our spouse isn’t seeking forgiveness. Also, seek forgiveness for yourself when you’ve been the offender. Be willing to admit you aren’t perfect (because you aren’t) and sincerely confess and as needed discuss what might need to change on your part.
Seek out friends that will encourage and support you in your marriage. Avoid those that tear down your marriage or tempt you to compromise. Some of our friends may think they are helping us when they tell us how to get back at our spouse, or that we should just walk out on him/her. Don’t listen. Good friends don’t do that.
Recognize that sex is an important part of marriage. God said “be fruitful and multiply.” There is more to marriage than sex, but it is a nice addition.
Communicate. Don’t assume you know what your spouse is thinking or feeling. Ask them, and listen attentively when they are talking. As we have discussed in the past, communication or lack thereof is one of the primary causes of marital problems. When communicating, do so in love and not in anger.
Be a part of a faith community that will provide you with fellowship and support and beneficial teaching and counseling as needed. The best place to seek support and encouragement in our marriage is from others who believe as we do.
Be respectful when you disagree. Be willing to stand by your position, but discuss the differences in a peaceful manner. Often the key here is understanding your spouse’s position better. Many of our disagreements come from misunderstandings rather than real differences. If the disagreement is over something minor, is it worth pursuing? There is usually more than one way that works. Don’t waste time on nitpicking.
Focus on serving rather than being served. Ask yourself (and your spouse) how you can better serve them.
You don’t need to solve all your spouse’s problems. Just listen and hug when needed. Even in a strong marriage, it is rare that both spouses are feeling strong at the same time. It’s normal for husband and wife to take turns being strong for each other in the moments when the other feels weak.
Remember – your spouse can never meet all your needs – only God can do that. Spend time together praying and reading scriptures. I recommend some kind of daily Bible reading time where husband and wife share thoughts together. Also pray for each other – out loud! I have learned that many couples don’t do that, even if they are devote church goers.