FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Unity is strength, division is weakness

“In order to impact our society, we need to first model unity in the church.” — Tony Evans
“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” — Bible (Psalms 133:1)
Tom and Tanya had been married for three years and were struggling. Before marriage their times together seemed so wonderful. Tom enjoyed fishing and Tanya would go with him on dates and toss in her line as well. Tanya was a fan of classical music and before their marriage she and Tom would go to concerts together. A year or so after their wedding Tanya no longer wanted to go fishing, and she found she was attending the concerts alone.
As time progressed Tom and Tanya found they had a few other differences that hadn’t surfaced during the dating period. Both admitted they had been trying to please each other, but now that they were married ... somehow the differences began to surface as major points of contention.
Tom and Tanya are a microcosm of what’s happening in the world today. There are many differences and rather than rejoicing in the fact that God has created each of us as unique creatures, all of whom He loves, we fight over our differences. Let’s look at what Tom and Tanya did.
Both Tom and Tanya were Christians and they attended church together, but that was about it; there was no substantial involvement in the Christian community. Nevertheless they decided they would ask their pastor for some advice in dealing with their current problems.
One of the first questions their pastor asked them was how they went about resolving differences of opinion. They admitted they both approached discussions with self-protection in mind. Any opposing opinions were viewed as attacks and defenses immediately went up.
The pastor told Tom and Tanya there are really only two forces that drive our actions: fear and love. When we are in the defensive mode, the driving force is fear; we will do whatever is necessary to protect ourselves. If we believe we are totally responsible for running our lives then promotion and protection of our self becomes our top priority.
Our selfish nature and the world around us drive us to the self-protection mode. We may try to resist because we sense something is wrong, but it’s difficult to resist the pressures alone. Even in marriage when the two are supposed to become one the pull to separation and protection is there.
The pastor pointed them to a verse in the Bible that he often uses when helping couples prepare for marriage. Ecclesiastes 4:12 says: “And if one can overpower him who is alone, two can resist him. A cord of three strands is not quickly torn apart.” Although Tom and Tanya claimed to be Christians, they hadn’t taken advantage of that third strand.
The illustration that comes to mind is a triangle. A triangle is a geometric figure that cannot be forced into some other shape. Once the three lines are joined together the triangle shape is fixed. Two lines of course can be arranged in any fashion. Squares or rectangles and most other shapes can be distorted, but not triangles. Whether the three “lines” are braided together into a rope or placed in the shape of a triangle, the stability is greater than the two or the one.
The pastor suggested that Tom and Tanya take some time to pray together and ask God to be involved in their discussions. Many of their differences did not involve Biblical interpretations, but praying together enabled them to listen more closely and to better understand each other. It also gave them a willingness to change some of their opinions to better accommodate their spouse’s needs. Bringing that third party into the discussion made all the difference.
“These things I have spoken to you, so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world” (John 16:3).