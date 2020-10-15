FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Unhealthy communication styles

“Families who have strong and healthy communication skills can weather significant challenges and remain intact. Those with limited effective communication skills are vulnerable to the challenges of life pulling them apart.” — Ellen Miley Perry
“Instead, be kind and tender-hearted to one another, and forgive one another, as God has forgiven you through Christ.” — Bible (Ephesians 4:32)
Tom and Tammy were arguing. Tom told Tammy she was spending too much money on clothes. He said, “You are always out shopping for new clothes when you have a closet-full of clothes you never wear!” Tammy responds: “But you think it’s OK to spend a fortune on golf balls and clubs and green fees and…”
Joe and Jane, on the other hand, had a very different style of addressing conflict. Every time Jane would bring up a concern Joe would clam up and give her the silent treatment. Usually he would act as if he was listening, but he never responded and nothing ever changed. Jane wasn’t sure he even heard her, let alone understood the concern.
Kyle Lawell, with Marriage Counseling Chicago, suggests four unhealthy communication styles that many people be using without realizing their negative impact.
The first one we all probably encounter on a regular basis is criticism. In any relationship there is always going to be a reason to complain; we can never agree on everything. The challenge is in how we express our complaints. Lawell suggests that a complaint contains three specific parts: 1. How I feel, 2. What happened, 3. What to do about it.
Let’s suppose I have just finished brushing my teeth and have left the sink splattered with toothpaste and the towel lying in the sink. My wife sees the mess and can respond in a couple of ways. She might say “I’m frustrated when I come to use the bathroom and have to clean up the sink first. I would really appreciate it if you could clean things up when you’re finished.” Or she might accuse me: “You always leave the bathroom in such a mess. And besides that you never pick up your dirty socks either.”
My wife’s first response expresses a desire without attacking my character. The second response generalizes my behavior and basically tells me I have a character flaw. Expressing a concern without attacking the person normally leads to a more favorable solution.
The second style is more painful – contempt. Contempt shows a lack of respect and also indicates a sense of superiority.Contempt may be exhibited through sarcasm, name-calling, cynicism, eye-rolling and mockery. This communication style is particularly painful; the recipient is receiving the message that they are of no significance. What they think or feel doesn’t really matter.
Then there is defensiveness. This a natural reaction all of us have. We don’t like to be hurt, or to be told that we did something wrong. When we are attacked or ignored we want to defend ourselves; we often come up with excuses. The best action we can take when this occurs is to acknowledge our spouse’s behavior or concern and ask them what it is we have done to cause them to act in such a fashion – not easy, but probable necessary to bring resolution peacefully.
Finally, when all else fails, there is stonewalling. Discussions filled with contempt, criticism and defensiveness are likely to result in the last of the four styles of negative communication, stonewalling. In this case communication is completely shut down. The stonewaller may just park him/herself in front of the TV, no eye contact, no head nodding, etc). Or they just continue what they are doing, ignoring the speaker. This is different from contempt. In this case there is basically no acknowledgement of the other person. Not an expression of contempt, they just aren’t there mentally.
All of these communication styles are very stressful on a marriage. The recipient of negative communication should first try to address them with the offender, but often the negative behavior may stem from the offender’s own feelings of inadequacy. Honest communication and listening are needed, perhaps with outside assistance.